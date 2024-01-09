Here's everything you need to know about his return.

Anton Danyluk - key facts

Age: 29

Job: Gym owner

From: Scotland

Season: 5

Instagram: @anton_danyluk.

Who is Anton Danyluk?

Anton Danyluk is a fitness expert, gym owner, and entrepreneur from Scotland. He and Chris Taylor are the only two Islanders from season 5 making a return.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What season of Love Island was Anton Danyluk on?

Anton was there from day 1 in season 5, before finishing in fifth place coupled up with Belle Hassan. Sadly, their relationship soon fizzled out post-villa.

Is Anton Danyluk on Instagram?

Yes, you can catch him @anton_danyluk.

Why did Anton decide to return for Love Island: All Stars

For Anton, making a return to the villa was a "no-brainer".

"I got the call and it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and probably the best summer I have ever had in my life," he said.

"Getting the chance to do it twice is going to be unbelievable."

Love Island: All Stars 2024 starts on Monday 15th January at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.