The duo will arrive in the villa after two more islanders have been dumped, and will get to know the rest of the Love Island: All Stars 2024 line-up.

But, who is Joanna Chimonides? And does she have any exes currently in the villa?

As she makes her return, read on for everything you need to know about Joanna.

Who is Joanna Chimonides?

Joanna Chimonides ITV

Age: 27

From: London

Job: Recruitment Consultant

Season: 5

Instagram: @joannachimonides

Joanna Chimonides is a reality TV star and influencer from London. She first appeared on Love Island in 2019.

Since the show, Joanna has enjoyed a career in influencing and is an ambassador for Pandora jewellery. She's also an ambassador for the Down's Syndrome Association.

What season of Love Island was Joanna Chimonides on?

Joanna Chimonides was an islander on season 5 of Love Island. Joanna entered Casa Amor on Day 26 and was brought back to the main villa with Michael Griffiths on Day 30, splitting up his couple with Amber Gill.

Joanna was dumped from the island on Day 42, and Amber went on to win the show with Greg O'Shea.

Is Joanna Chimonides on Instagram?

She sure is!

You can follow her at @joannachimonides where she has just under 700k followers. She posts lots of glam pictures here with some of her pals, including Love Island star Kady McDermott.

Prior to the show, she dated Leicester City's Ben Chilwell. She was in a couple with Michael Griffiths on Love Island, but they didn't last.

When she was booted out on day 42, Michael decided to stay in the villa saying that their relationship might benefit from some time apart.

Absolutely fuming, Joanna told him: "If you found what you want then you better leave, mate. But you clearly aren't so you're a f**king snake."

Speaking after her exit, Joanna said, "Part of me expected Michael to leave with me, however, I don’t want to be in control of someone’s life journey and if he wants to continue in the villa, to get to know someone else or see where things go, I’ve got respect for that. It is a bit disappointing but I’d never hold that against him."

The pair managed to patch things up, however, and remained friends after the show.

Joanna also sparked dating rumours with former Love Island star Jack Fowler, as they were pictured looking very cosy. However, she cleared this up, revealing they've been good friends for a long time.

Following her Love Island stint, Joanna revealed that a celeb had slid into her DMs. While she didn't reveal any names, many seem to believe it was Creed star Michael B Jordan, as stated by Heat.

Love Island All Stars 2024 airs on ITV2 and ITVX on Weekdays and Sundays.

