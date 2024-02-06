And it sounds like he might have some unfinished business with two of the Love Island: All Stars 2024 cast.

According to reports, Joe has kissed both Georgia Harrison and Molly Smith in the past.

As Joe's Love Island journey kicks off for a second time, read on for everything you need to know about him.

Joe Garratt - Key Facts

Age: 27

From: South London

Job: Catering company owner

Season: 5

Instagram: @josephgarratt

Who is Joe Garratt?

Eve, Jess and Joe. ITV

Joe Garratt is best known for appearing on Love Island back in 2019 for the fifth season.

Following his time on the show, Joe is said to have kissed Georgia Harrison and Molly Smith, who recently got out of a relationship with Callum.

What season of Love Island was Joe Garratt on?

Joe appeared on season 5 of Love Island in 2019, alongside Molly-Mae Hague, Amber Gill, and Tommy Fury. This is the same season that Anton Danlyuk, Joanna Chimonides, Arabella Chi and Chris Taylor were on. However, he only met Anton on the show as he was dumped on day 16, before the others joined.

During his time on the show, Joe was coupled up with Lucie Donlan and they made things "exclusive". They enjoyed a relationship outside of the show, but things didn't work. Lucie is now engaged to season season 6 star Luke Mabbott.

Love Island All Stars 2024 airs on ITV2 and ITVX on Weekdays and Sundays.

