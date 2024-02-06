The duo returned to the villa on Monday night's episode (5th February), alongside season 5 star Joe Garratt.

So, who exactly are they? And do they fancy any of the boys in the villa?

Read on for everything you need to know about Eve and Jess Gale – who are a part of the Love Island: All Stars 2024 line-up.

Eve and Jess Gale - Key Facts

Age: 24

Job: VIP hostesses

Season: 6

Instagram: @jessicarosegale / @evegale

Who are Eve and Jess Gale?

Eve and Jess Gale. ITV

Eve and Jess Gale are identical twins who first appeared on Love Island in 2020 on the first winter season based in South Africa.

They return to Love Island with the hope of finding love and finding their future husbands!

For Eve, it's all about Toby Aromolaran, with the 24-year-old saying ahead of her debut: "I like Toby, I feel like he’s my usual type, he seems fun so I’m hoping there is a vibe with him. I want to have fun, have a flirt and meet some hot guys, I’m going back to have an amazing time all over again.

"I’m going to go in with an open mind and fully immerse myself into Villa life, I’m going to try and have more fun with it. I’m 24 and, although that’s young, I want to be married by 28, so I need to get a move on. All my friends are starting to settle down, I feel like it’s my time, too."

Jess is also interested in Toby, but she also has her eye on Tom Clare, who she says isn't her usual type.

She said: "I think Tom is really good looking, he’s not my usual type but he’s liked a few of my Instagram stories so I’m intrigued. Toby seems to have really grown up, he also seems really witty too.

“This time around I feel more mature and focussed ready to find my future husband. I’m ready now, we’ve had so much fun the last few years I’m ready to share my life with someone else other than Eve.”

What season of Love Island were Eve and Jess Gale on?

Eve and Jess first appeared on season 6 in January 2020. This was the show's first winter season in South Africa and the first hosted by Laura Whitmore.

While Eve was dumped from the show halfway through the experience, Jess made it to the final with Ched Uzor and they came in fourth place behind winners Paige Thorne and Finley Tapp.

Unfortunately, things didn't last between Jess and Ched, with the pair going their separate ways after leaving the villa.

Love Island All Stars 2024 airs on ITV2 and ITVX on Weekdays and Sundays.

