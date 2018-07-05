Although the cast of the ITV2 reality show are relatively cut off from the outside world during their time in the villa, as we learnt, there are plenty of moments that we don't end up seeing on camera. For example, lunch and dinner is brought in daily for the islanders - and yet we never see them eat.

And last year, we had Stormzy popping up on TV in the villa. So it's not impossible that the producers couldn't wheel in a TV – old-school style – so the islanders could watch the game on Saturday.

The contestants have been discussing football in the villa, too. Well, if you count Doctor Alex awkwardly asking Grace in Wednesday night's episode: "Do you support football?"

More like this

OK, so maybe he isn't the biggest fan. But we hate to think how the likes of sports-mad Josh Denzel is feeling at missing England's biggest World Cup shot in recent memory, seeing as his day job is presenting pitch-side as a social media sports reporter from the likes of the Champions League Final.

We bet they'll be fuming, Hayley-style, when they get out of the villa and realise what they've missed out on...

Advertisement

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2