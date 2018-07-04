An average audience of 20.1 million watched the match on ITV according to industry viewing figures, with over 80 per cent of everybody watching TV at the time tuned in to the England game.

The audience figure tops the previous World Cup audience peak of 18.5 million for England's final group game against Belgium.

ITV claimed that a further 3.3 million requests were made to watch the match online via ITV Hub. The broadcaster also said that their coverage recorded a one-minute peak of 24.4 million viewers on TV.

England fans and pundits alike celebrated wildly after Eric Dier's penalty secured England's passage through to the quarter-finals.

On ITV, Ian Wright, Lee Dixon and Gary Neville embraced as the final penalty went in.

While the BBC's Gary Lineker celebrated the staggering numbers, pointing out that as the figures focus on viewers watching at home the overall audience could be far higher.

England next play Sweden at 3pm on Saturday 7th July, with the match broadcast live on BBC1.