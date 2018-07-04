Dixon supported Wright, who couldn't bare to look, with a hand on the back of the neck as the Dier stepped up to the spot, and the trio jumped out of their seats into a bouncing, school kid-like embrace as the ball hit the back of the net.

Watch their joyous reaction below.

It was a special moment for the usually composed former England international footballers, who have experienced their fair share of penalty heartbreak over the years.

Now Gareth Southgate and his men will look towards a massive quarter-final clash with Sweden on Saturday afternoon. Nerves ready?

England will play Sweden in the World Cup 2018 quarter finals at 3pm on Saturday

