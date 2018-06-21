Click here for a full list of World Cup 2018 fixtures, kick-off times, channels and venues.

Who are the BBC and ITV presenting teams?

The BBC TV coverage will be fronted by former England star Gary Lineker with Gabby Logan reporting from inside the England camp and further coverage from Dan Walker.

The coverage will be complemented by contributions from former England players including Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand, Phil Neville, Jermaine Jenas and Alex Scott. Other studio guests will include World Cup winners such as Jurgen Klinsmann, Didier Drogba and Pablo Zabaleta.

Over on ITV, coverage will be led by Mark Pougatch and Jacqui Oatley.

Pundits include Gary Neville, Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Patrice Evra, Ryan Giggs, Henrik Larsson, Lee Dixon, Eni Aluko, Slaven Bilic, Martin O’Neill and referee Mark Clattenburg.

Find out more about the impressive – and bizarre – ITV studio here.

Where are the World Cup 2018 stadiums in Russia?

The 2018 World Cup is being held in Russia.

Matches will be played at 12 stadiums across the country. They are:

Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow; Spartak Stadium, Moscow; Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod; Mordovia Arena, Saransk; Kazan Arena, Kazan; Samara Arena, Samara; Ekaterinburg Arena, Ekaterinburg; Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg; Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad; Volgograd Arena, Volgograd; Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don; Fisht Stadium, Sochi.

When is the World Cup 2018 final?

The World Cup Final is the last game of the tournament and will take place on Sunday 15th July in Moscow, with kick-off at 4pm.

Do you have a full World Cup 2018 fixtures list by group?

How can I listen to the games on the radio?

BBC Radio 5 Live sister station Sports Extra and talkSPORT will be airing World Cup commentaries throughout the tournament.

There will also be a special World Cup Daily podcast on 5 Live, smart speaker exclusive content and social media coverage - plus the 606 phone-in.

Mark Chapman and Kelly Cates will lead BBC Radio 5 live’s coverage from Moscow, while Robbie Savage will present a daily World Cup Breakfast Show from 8.30am.

Radio5 Live is available on 900 and 693 MW, on digital radios and online. Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available through DAB digital radios and online.

What are the current World Cup group standings?

Check out the full group tables here, with up to date standings, results and more.

When are England playing?

England are in Group G alongside Belgium, Panama and Tunisia.

England's group games are:

Monday 18th June, 7pm, BBC1: Tunisia v England – Volgograd (England beat Tunisia 2-1)

Sunday 24th June, 1pm, BBC1: England v Panama – Nizhny Novgorod

Thursday 28th June, 7pm, ITV: England v Belgium – Kaliningrad

Click here for a full guide to England's group games and their potential route to the final.

Who is in the England squad?

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jack Butland (Stoke), Nick Pope (Burnley).

Defenders

Ashley Young (Manchester United), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), John Stones (Manchester City), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Midfielders

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).

Strikers

Harry Kane (Tottenham)[England Captain], Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).

Is there an official England squad photo?

Of course there is...

There is also a slightly weirder set of official Fifa portraits, featuring Dele Alli doing a classic Fortnite-inspired flossing celebration.

What are the England squad numbers?

Gareth Southgate has now announced which player will wear what number during the Russia 2018 World Cup Campaign. Despite having only a few England caps to his name, Everton Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been give the converted number one shirt, suggesting he will be the England manger's first choice between the posts in the opening game against Tunisia.

England Captain Harry Kane is given the number nine shirt, despite being best known to Tottenham fans as number ten for his club. The ten shirt is given to Manchester City forward, Raheem Sterling.

Here's the full squad's shirt number (and the club they play for):

1 Jordan Pickford (Everton)

2 Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

3 Danny Rose (Tottenham)

4 Eric Dier (Tottenham)

5 John Stones (Manchester City)

6 Harry Maguire (Leicester)

7 Jesse Lingard (Manchester United)

8 Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

9 Harry Kane (Tottenham - England Captain)

10 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

11 Jamie Vardy (Leicester)

12 Kieran Trippier (Tottenham)

13 Jack Butland (Stoke)

14 Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

15 Gary Cahill (Chelsea)

16 Phil Jones (Manchester United)

17 Fabian Delph (Manchester City)

18 Ashley Young (Manchester United)

19 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

20 Dele Alli (Tottenham)

21 Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

22 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

23 Nick Pope (Burnley)

Do you have a list of all the other national team squads?

Yes, yes we do. Here are all 32 teams and the squads for Russia 2108.

Why aren't Italy in the World Cup?

Italy were one of the biggest teams in world football not to qualify for the tournament.

They finished second in their qualifying group (behind Spain) and had to play-off against Sweden over two legs. They lost the first leg in Sweden 1-0 and drew the second leg at home 0-0 meaning they lost 1-0 on aggregate. Therefore they failed to get to the World Cup in Russia, but Sweden did.

Are Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland in the World Cup?

Sadly not. None of the nations of the British Isles beyond England qualified for the tournament in Russia.

How does VAR work in the World Cup?

For more information on exactly how the video referee will work in Russia 2018, click here.