What time is kick off? 1pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Mordovia Arena, Saransk

More like this

When is Poland v Senegal being played? Tuesday 19th June

What time is kick off? 4pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Otkrytie Arena, Moscow

When is Japan v Senegal being played? Sunday 24th June

What time is kick off? 4pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg

When is Poland v Colombia being played? Sunday 24th June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Kazan Arena, Kazan

When is J apan v Poland being played? Thursday 28th June

What time is kick off? 3pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

When is Senegal v Colombia being played? Thursday 28th June

What time is kick off? 3pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Samara Arena, Samara

Advertisement

Full World Cup 2018 fixtures by group