Forget the goal scoring abilities of world class striker Robert Lewandowski, the focus for Poland in the buildup to Russia has been solidifying their leaky defence. They qualified with the worst defensive record of any group winner, which doesn’t inspire much confidence even if the memories of a joint-best record in that department at Euro 2016 remain fresh.

Poland’s midfield concerns will likely rear their head again too. The team may have plenty of quality up top but are lacking in the middle of the park. Having a player of Lewandowski’s quality is futile if you can’t create chances for him to put away.