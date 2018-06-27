What time is kick off? 4pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

More like this

When is Sweden v South Korea being played? Monday 18th June

What time is kick off? 1pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

When is South Korea v Mexico being played? Saturday 23rd June

What time is kick off? 4pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

When is Germany v Sweden being played? Saturday 23rd June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

When is South Korea v Germany being played? Wednesday 27th June

What time is kick off? 3pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Kazan Arena, Kazan

When is Mexico v Sweden being played? Wednesday 27th June

What time is kick off? 3pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg

Advertisement

Full World Cup 2018 fixtures by group