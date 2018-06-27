World Cup 2018 Group F: Date, time, venue and TV channel for every match
Everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F matches between Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea
Which teams are in World Cup 2018 Group F?
Germany
Mexico
Sweden
South Korea
TV and radio coverage: All Group A games are being covered live on TV in the UK by either BBC or ITV. All games are being covered live on the radio in the UK on BBC Radio 5Live and BBC Radio 5Live Sports Extra.
Group F table and current standings
When is Germany v Mexico being played? Sunday 17th June
What time is kick off? 4pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
When is Sweden v South Korea being played? Monday 18th June
What time is kick off? 1pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod
When is South Korea v Mexico being played? Saturday 23rd June
What time is kick off? 4pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don
When is Germany v Sweden being played? Saturday 23rd June
What time is kick off? 7pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi
When is South Korea v Germany being played? Wednesday 27th June
What time is kick off? 3pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Kazan Arena, Kazan
When is Mexico v Sweden being played? Wednesday 27th June
What time is kick off? 3pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg
