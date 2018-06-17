Germany v Mexico World Cup 2018: what time is the Group F fixture live on TV?
World Cup holders Germany begin their Russia 2018 campaign against Group F rivals Mexico – check kick-off times, TV coverage details and more here
World Cup holders Germany begin their 2018 campaign in Russia this Sunday with a match against Group F rivals Mexico.
It's hard to see how Germany could possibly be vulnerable given the way they tend to stroll through tournaments, but since qualifying for the World Cup with 10 wins from 10, they have only managed to win one of their past six friendlies.
Surely the champions aren't vulnerable? Find out this Sunday – check out the TV coverage details and kick-off time below.
When is the Germany v Mexico World Cup 2018 Group F game being played?
The game will take place on Sunday 17th June.
What time is kick off?
The match begins at 4pm BST.
What stadium is hosting the tie?
Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?
Full match coverage will be aired on BBC1.
Who's in the squads for Germany and Mexico?
Germany
Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Paris St-Germain).
Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich).
Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (Paris St-Germain), Leon Goretska (Schalke), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich).
Strikers: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig).
Mexico
Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul).
Defenders: Carlos Salcedo (Eintracht Frankfurt), Diego Reyes (Porto), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Edson Alvarez (America), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Miguel Layun (Sevilla).
Midfielders: Rafael Marquez (Atlas), Hector Herrera (Porto), Jonathan Dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Giovani Dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Javier Aquino (Tigres), Jesus Corona (Porto).
Strikers: Javier Hernandez (West Ham), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Oribe Peralta (America), Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven), Marco Fabian (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group F?
Group F is made up of Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.
What are the latest odds?
