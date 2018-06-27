Sweden won against Mexico with a thumping 3- 0 victory.

When is the Mexico v Sweden World Cup 2018 Group F game being played?

The game took place on Wednesday 27th June

What time is kick off?

The match began at 3pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage was aired on the BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group F?

Group F is made up of Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.

Full fixtures for Group F can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do...

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Mexico v Sweden World Cup 2018 match here

