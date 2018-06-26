What time is kick off? 11am BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Kazan Arena, Kazan

More like this

When is Peru v Denmark being played? Saturday 16th June

What time is kick off? 5pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Mordovia Arena, Saransk

When is Denmark v Australia being played? Thursday 21st June

What time is kick off? 1pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Samara Arena, Samara

When is France v Peru being played? Thursday 21st June

What time is kick off? 4pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosing the game? Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg

When is Australia v Peru being played? Tuesday 26th June

What time is kick off? 3pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosing the game? Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

When is Denmark v France being played? Tuesday 26th June

What time is kick off? 3pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosing the game? Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Advertisement

Full World Cup 2018 fixtures by group