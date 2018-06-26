When is the Australia v Peru World Cup 2018 Group C game being played?

The game took place on Tuesday 26th June. Peru won the game 2-0.

What time is kick off?

The match began at 3pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV4.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group C?

Group C is made up of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark.

What are the latest odds?

