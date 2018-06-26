What time is kick off? 4pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

When is Portugal v Spain being played? Friday 15th June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

When is Portugal v Morocco being played? Wednesday 20th June

What time is kick off? 1pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

When is Iran v Spain being played? Wednesday 20th June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Kazan Arena, Kazan

When is Iran v Portugal being played? Monday 25th June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Mordovia Arena, Saransk

When is Spain v Morocco being played? Monday 25th June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

