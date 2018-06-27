When is Argentina v Iceland being played? Saturday 16th June

What time is kick off? 2pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Otkrytie Arena, Moscow

When is Croatia v Nigeria being played? Saturday 16th June

What time is kick off? 8pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

When is Argentina v Croatia being played? Thursday 21st June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

When is Nigeria v Iceland being played? Friday 22nd June

What time is kick off? 4pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

When is Iceland v Croatia being played? Tuesday 26th June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

When is Nigeria v Argentina being played? Tuesday 26th June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

