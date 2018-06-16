World Cup 2018: what was the score in the Argentina v Iceland game in Group D?
Could Messi make life difficult for the Icelanders or would they bring some of that Euro 2016 magic to the World Cup?
All eyes turned to Lionel Messi as Argentina play their first World Cup 2018 match against Euro 2016 heroes Iceland.
Cristiano Ronaldo announced himself in this tournament with an incredible hat-trick for Portugal against Spain on Friday night. Now it was the turn of Messi to show his true colours.
But Iceland's well-drilled defence did what they did to so many teams in Euro 2016, mixed with the same dash of attacking flair...
What was the score in the Argentina v Iceland World Cup 2018 Group D game?
The result was a draw: Argentina 1-1 Iceland.
Who scored the goals?
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero scored for Argentina (19 minutes); Alfred Finnbogason scored for Iceland (23 minutes)
What are the group table standings?
What were the squads for Argentina and Iceland?
Argentina
Goalkeepers: Willy Caballero (Chelsea), Franco Armani (River Plate), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres).
Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Federico Fazio (Roma), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Nicolas Taglafico (Ajax), Javier Mascherano (Hebei Fortune), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon), Cristian Ansaldi (Torino).
Midfielders: Ever Banega (Sevilla), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan), Angel Di María(Paris St-Germain, Giovani Lo Celso (Paris St-Germain), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica).
Strikers: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City).
Iceland
Goalkeepers: Hannes Thor Halldorsson (Randers FC), Runar Alex Runarsson (FC Nordsjælland), Frederik Schram (FC Roskilde).
Defenders: Kari Arnason (Vikingur), Ari Freyr Skulason (Lokeren), Birkir Mar Saevarsson (Valur), Sverrir Ingi Ingason (FC Rostov), Hordur Magnusson (Bristol City), Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson (Levski Sofia), Ragnar Sigurdsson (FC Rostov).
Midfielders: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Burnley), Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa), Arnor Ingvi Traustason (Malmo FF), Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton), Olafur Ingi Skulason (Kardemir Karabukspor), Rurik Gislason (SV Sandhausen), Samuel Fridjonsson (Valerenga), Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City).
Strikers: Alfred Finnbogason (Augsburg), Bjorn Bergmann Sigurdarson (FC Rostov), Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (Reading), Albert Gudmundsson (PSV Eindhoven).
Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group D?
Group D is made up of Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria.
Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?
