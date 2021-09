World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Europe fixtures live on TV

The 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign resumes for teams across the globe with the European section heating up and all four home nations gunning for a place in Qatar next winter.

Each team will be play three times over the next week, with at least two competitive qualifiers making up the international break.

England will be desperate to get back into the competitive flow following two terrific tournaments in the last three years. The aim will be to continue the upward trajectory and go one step further than runners-up at the 2022 World Cup.

Scotland face a battle to qualify but have started in solid form, though Wales and Northern Ireland face stern tests if they are to make it to Qatar.

Every game will be shown live across a variety of channels and we’re on hand to bring you all the key dates for your diary and make sure you never miss a moment.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete World Cup 2022 European qualifying fixtures schedule including every game you can watch live in the UK, and we’ll keep you updated throughout the whole season.

World Cup 2022 qualifiers live on TV

All UK time. Games without specified channel will be shown on Sky Sports Red Button.

MATCHDAY 4

Wednesday 1st September

Group A

Luxembourg v Azerbaijan (7:45pm)

Portugal v Republic of Ireland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Premier League

Group D

Kazakhstan v Ukraine (3pm)

France v Bosnia and Herzegovina (7:45pm)

Group F

Denmark v Scotland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Faroe Islands v Israel (7:45pm)

Moldova v Austria (7:45pm)

Group G

Latvia v Gibraltar (7:45pm)

Norway v Netherlands (7:45pm) Sky Sports Main Event

Turkey v Montenegro (7:45pm)

Group H

Malta v Cyprus (7:45pm)

Russia v Croatia (7:45pm)

Slovenia v Slovakia (7:45pm)

Thursday 2nd September

Group B

Georgia v Kosovo (5pm) Sky Sports Football

Sweden v Spain (7:45pm) Sky Sports Premier League

Group C

Italy v Bulgaria (7:45pm)

Lithuania v Northern Ireland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Group E

Czech Republic v Belarus (7:45pm)

Estonia v Belgium (7:45pm)

Group I

Andorra v San Marino (7:45pm)

Hungary v England (7:45pm) ITV

Poland v Albania (7:45pm)

Group J

Iceland v Romania (7:45pm)

Liechtenstein v Germany (7:45pm)

North Macedonia v Armenia (7:45pm)

MATCHDAY 5

Saturday 4th September

Group A

Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan (5pm) Sky Sports Football

Serbia v Luxembourg (5pm)

Group D

Finland v Kazakhstan (5pm) Sky Sports Football

Ukraine v France (7:45pm) Sky Sports Premier League

Group F

Faroe Islands v Denmark (7:45pm)

Israel v Austria (7:45pm)

Scotland v Moldova (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football

Group G

Latvia v Norway (5pm) Sky Sports Premier League

Gibraltar v Turkey (7:45pm)

Netherlands v Montenegro (7:45pm)

Group H

Cyprus v Russia (2pm)

Slovenia v Malta (5pm)

Slovakia v Croatia (7:45pm)

Sunday 5th September

Group B

Kosovo v Greece (7:45pm)

Spain v Georgia (7:45pm)

Group C

Bulgaria v Lithuania (5pm)

Switzerland v Italy (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football

Group E

Belarus v Wales (2pm) Sky Sports Football

Belgium v Czech Republic (7:45pm)

Group I

Albania v Hungary (5pm)

England v Andorra (5pm) ITV

San Marino v Poland (7:45pm)

Group J

Iceland v North Macedonia (5pm)

Germany v Armenia (7:45pm)

Romania v Liechtenstein (7:45pm)

MATCHDAY 6

Tuesday 7th September

Group A

Azerbaijan v Portugal (5pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Republic of Ireland v Serbia (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football

Group D

Bosnia-Herzegovina v Kazakhstan (7:45pm)

France v Finland (7:45pm)

Group F

Austria v Scotland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Main Event

Denmark v Israel (7:45pm)

Faroe Islands v Moldova (7:45pm)

Group G

Montenegro v Latvia (7:45pm)

Netherlands v Turkey (7:45pm)

Norway v Gibraltar (7:45pm)

Group H

Croatia v Slovenia (7:45pm)

Russia v Malta (7:45pm)

Slovakia v Cyprus (7:45pm)

Wednesday 8th September

Group B

Greece v Sweden (7:45pm)

Kosovo v Spain (7:45pm)

Group C

Italy v Lithuania (7:45pm)

Northern Ireland v Switzerland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football

Group E

Belarus v Belgium (7:45pm)

Wales v Estonia (7:45pm) Sky Sports Main Event

Group I

Albania v San Marino (7:45pm)

Hungary v Andorra (7:45pm)

Poland v England (7:45pm) ITV

Group J

Armenia v Liechtenstein (5pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Iceland v Germany (7:45pm) Sky Sports Premier League

North Macedonia v Romania (7:45pm)

MATCHDAY 7

Friday 8th October

Group E

Czech Republic v Wales (7:45pm)

Estonia v Belarus (7:45pm)

Group G

Gibraltar v Montenegro (7:45pm)

Latvia v Netherlands (7:45pm)

Turkey v Norway (7:45pm)

Group H

Cyprus v Croatia (7:45pm)

Malta v Slovenia (7:45pm)

Russia v Slovakia (7:45pm)

Group J

Germany v Romania (7:45pm)

Iceland v Armenia (7:45pm)

Liechtenstein v North Macedonia (7:45pm)

Saturday 9th October

Group A

Azerbaijan v Republic of Ireland (5pm)

Luxembourg v Serbia (7:45pm)

Group B

Georgia v Greece (5pm)

Sweden v Kosovo (5pm)

Group C

Lithuania v Bulgaria (2pm)

Switzerland v Northern Ireland (7:45pm)

Group D

Kazakhstan v Bosnia and Herzegovina (2pm)

Finland v Ukraine (5pm)

Group F

Scotland v Israel (5pm)

Faroe Islands v Austria (7:45pm)

Moldova v Denmark (7:45pm)

Group I

Andorra v England (7:45pm) ITV

Hungary v Albania (7:45pm)

Poland v San Marino (7:45pm)

MATCHDAY 8

Monday 11th October

Group E

Belarus v Czech Republic (7:45pm)

Estonia v Wales (7:45pm)

Group G

Latvia v Turkey (7:45pm)

Netherlands v Gibraltar (7:45pm)

Norway v Montenegro (7:45pm)

Group H

Croatia v Slovakia (7:45pm)

Cyprus v Malta (7:45pm)

Slovenia v Russia (7:45pm)

Group J

Iceland v Liechtenstein (7:45pm)

North Macedonia v Germany (7:45pm)

Romania v Armenia (7:45pm)

Tuesday 12th October

Group A

Portugal v Luxembourg (7:45pm)

Serbia v Azerbaijan (7:45pm)

Group B

Kosovo v Georgia (7:45pm)

Sweden v Greece (7:45pm)

Group C

Bulgaria v Northern Ireland (7:45pm)

Lithuania v Switzerland (7:45pm)

Group D

Kazakhstan v Finland (3pm)

Ukraine v Bosnia and Herzegovina (7:45pm)

Group F

Denmark v Austria (7:45pm)

Faroe Islands v Scotland (7:45pm)

Israel v Moldova (7:45pm)

Group I

Albania v Poland (7:45pm)

England v Hungary (7:45pm) ITV

San Marino v Andorra (7:45pm)

MATCHDAY 9

Thursday 11th November

Group A

Azerbaijan v Luxembourg (5pm)

Republic of Ireland v Portugal (7:45pm)

Group B

Georgia v Sweden (5pm)

Greece v Spain (7:45pm)

Group H

Russia v Cyprus (5pm)

Malta v Croatia (7:45pm)

Slovakia v Slovenia (7:45pm)

Group J

Armenia v North Macedonia (5pm)

Germany v Liechtenstein (7:45pm)

Romania v Iceland (7:45pm)

Friday 12th November

Group C

Italy v Switzerland (7:45pm)

Northern Ireland v Lithuania (7:45pm)

Group F

Austria v Israel (7:45pm)

Denmark v Faroe Islands (7:45pm)

Moldova v Scotland (7:45pm)

Group I

Andorra v Poland (7:45pm)

England v Albania (7:45pm) ITV

Hungary v San Marino (7:45pm)

Saturday 13th November

Group D

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Finland (2pm)

France v Kazakhstan (7:45pm)

Group G

Norway v Latvia (5pm)

Turkey v Gibraltar (5pm)

Montenegro v Netherlands (7:45pm)

Group E

Belgium v Estonia (7:45pm)

Wales v Belarus (7:45pm)

MATCHDAY 10

Sunday 14th November

Group A

Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland (7:45pm)

Portugal v Serbia (7:45pm)

Group B

Greece v Kosovo (7:45pm)

Spain v Sweden (7:45pm)

Group H

Croatia v Russia (1pm)

Malta v Slovakia (2pm)

Slovenia v Cyprus (1pm)

Group J

Armenia v Germany (5pm)

Liechtenstein v Romania (5pm)

North Macedonia v Iceland (5pm)

Monday 15th November

Group C

Northern Ireland v Italy (7:45pm)

Switzerland v Bulgaria (7:45pm)

Group F

Austria v Moldova (7:45pm)

Israel v Faroe Islands (7:45pm)

Scotland v Denmark (7:45pm)

Group I

Albania v Andorra (7:45pm)

Poland v Hungary (7:45pm)

San Marino v England (7:45pm) ITV

Tuesday 16th November

Group D

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Ukraine (7:45pm)

Finland v France (7:45pm)

Group E

Czech Republic v Estonia (7:45pm)

Wales v Belgium (7:45pm)

Group G

Gibraltar v Latvia (7:45pm)

Montenegro v Turkey (7:45pm)

Netherlands v Norway (7:45pm)

