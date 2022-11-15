Euro 2020 is still fresh in our minds after it was postponed to the summer of 2021, yet we're already thinking about the next major tournament – and it will be a Christmas tournament for the first time ever.

As strange as it is to say, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is just over a year away and stadiums are rising from the ground in time for the show-stopping tournament.

Games will be held from late-November until the final on 18th December 2022 – one week before Christmas Day.

Right now, we don't even know which teams have qualified for the competition as World Cup qualifiers on TV continue to rage on.

However, we do know the venues that will host matches in Qatar. Eight stadiums spread across five cities in a compact space will play host to the biggest tournament in world football.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Qatar World Cup stadiums for the 2022 tournament.

Lusail Iconic Stadium

Lusail Iconic Stadium Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy

City: Lusail

Capacity: 80,000

The centrepiece, the main stage, the headline acts, the very heart of it all. The Lusail Iconic Stadium will host the 2022 World Cup final.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Al Bayt Stadium

Al Bayt Stadium Getty Images

City: Al Khor

Capacity: 60,000

It all gets underway at the Al Bayt Stadium in November 2022. The opening match of the tournament will be held here including an inevitably glitzy opening ceremony.

Stadium 974

City: Doha

Capacity: 40,000

The new design for this stadium will incorporate a number of shipping containers and reusable elements. The stadium will only ever host six competitive games before it is entirely dismantled and re-used in other projects.

Al Thumama Stadium

Al Thumama Stadium Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy

City: Doha

Capacity: 40,000

The stadium has been constructed to represent the gahfiya, a traditional woven cap worn by men across the Middle East.

Education City Stadium

Education City Stadium Getty Images

City: Al Rayyan

Capacity: 45,350

Following the conclusion of the tournament, 20,000 seats will be removed and donated to developing nations as they seek to build impressive football arenas.

Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium Getty Images

City: Al Rayyan

Capacity: 44,740

The surrounding facilities will incorporate a number of sand dune-shaped structures that signify the desert landscape around the ground and Qatar itself.

Khalifa International Stadium

Khalifa International Stadium Getty Images

City: Al Rayyan

Capacity: 40,000

The Khalifa International Stadium is a long-standing stadium, relatively speaking, and has undergone several makeovers since breaking ground in 1975.

Al Janoub Stadium

Al Janoub Stadium Getty Images

City: Al Wakrah

Capacity: 40,000

It says a lot that you can build a stadium that looks as futuristic as this and only use it for one knockout game – a Round of 16 tie at that.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.