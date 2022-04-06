The two free-to-air broadcasters have confirmed their coverage plans with a usual split of games between the two channels.

World Cup hype is building in 2022 as Qatar gears up to host the biggest football tournament on the planet – and the TV schedule has been confirmed by BBC and ITV.

The BBC boasts live coverage of two England games in the group stages, including the first test for Gareth Southgate's men against Iran on the opening day of the tournament.

It will also show the game against one of Scotland, Wales and Ukraine, who are currently halted in the qualification process due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

ITV has the rights to show the primetime clash between England and the USA on the first Friday night of Qatar 2022, and will no doubt receive a fair allocation of games in the knockout rounds – a place where Southgate's squad is expected to reach with comfort.

Fans around the world will already be excited for the prospect of a major international this year, and the release of the TV schedule has just ramped it all up a notch.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the World Cup 2022 TV schedule, channel details and live stream information ahead of Qatar 2022.

World Cup 2022 TV schedule

Every game will been shown live across BBC and ITV with each of its main TV channels broadcasting every match live for free.

Games will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub so you didn't have to miss a moment, even on the move.

All UK times.

Monday 21st November

Senegal v Netherlands (10am) ITV

England v Iran (1pm) BBC One

Qatar v Ecuador (4pm) BBC One

USA v Ukraine/Scotland/Wales (7pm) ITV

Tuesday 22nd November

Argentina v Saudi Arabia (10am) ITV

Denmark v Tunisia (1pm) ITV

Mexico v Poland (4pm) BBC One

France v UAE/Australia/Peru (7pm) BBC One

Wednesday 23rd November

Morocco v Croatia (10am) ITV

Germany v Japan (1pm) ITV

Spain v Costa Rica/New Zealand (4pm) ITV

Belgium v Canada (7pm) BBC One

Thursday 24th November

Switzerland v Cameroon (10am) ITV

Uruguay v South Korea (1pm) BBC One

Portugal v Ghana (4pm) ITV

Brazil v Serbia (7pm) BBC One

Friday 25th November

Ukraine/Scotland/Wales v Iran (10am) BBC One

Qatar v Senegal (1pm) BBC One

Netherlands v Ecuador (4pm) ITV

England v USA (7pm) ITV

Saturday 26th November

Tunisia v UAE/Australia/Peru (10am) BBC One

Poland v Saudi Arabia (1pm) ITV

France v Denmark (4pm) ITV

Argentina v Mexico (7pm) ITV

Sunday 27th November

Japan v Costa Rica/New Zealand (10am) ITV

Belgium v Morocco (1pm) BBC One

Croatia v Canada (4pm) BBC One

Spain v Germany (7pm) BBC One

Monday 28th November

Cameroon v Serbia (10am) ITV

South Korea v Ghana (1pm) BBC One

Brazil v Switzerland (4pm) ITV

Portugal v Uruguay (7pm) ITV

Tuesday 29th November

Ecuador v Senegal 3pm ITV

Netherlands v Qatar 3pm ITV

Iran v United States (7pm) BBC One

Ukraine/Scotland/Wales v England (7pm) BBC One

Wednesday 30th November

Tunisia v France 3pm BBC One

UAE/Australia/Peru v Denmark 3pm BBC One

Poland v Argentina (7pm) BBC One

Saudi Arabia v Mexico (7pm) BBC One

Thursday 1st December

Canada v Morocco (4pm) BBC One

Croatia v Belgium (4pm) BBC One

Japan v Spain (7pm) ITV

Costa Rica/New Zealand v Germany (7pm) ITV

Friday 2nd December

Ghana v Uruguay (4pm) BBC One

South Korea v Portugal (4pm) BBC One

Serbia v Switzerland (7pm) ITV

Cameroon v Brazil (7pm) ITV

Knockout rounds to be updated once confirmed.

