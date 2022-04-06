World Cup 2022 TV schedule: How to watch every match on BBC, ITV and live stream
Check out the full World Cup 2022 TV schedule including kick-off times, channel details and live stream information for the whole tournament.
World Cup hype is building in 2022 as Qatar gears up to host the biggest football tournament on the planet – and the TV schedule has been confirmed by BBC and ITV.
The two free-to-air broadcasters have confirmed their coverage plans with a usual split of games between the two channels.
The BBC boasts live coverage of two England games in the group stages, including the first test for Gareth Southgate's men against Iran on the opening day of the tournament.
It will also show the game against one of Scotland, Wales and Ukraine, who are currently halted in the qualification process due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
ITV has the rights to show the primetime clash between England and the USA on the first Friday night of Qatar 2022, and will no doubt receive a fair allocation of games in the knockout rounds – a place where Southgate's squad is expected to reach with comfort.
Fans around the world will already be excited for the prospect of a major international this year, and the release of the TV schedule has just ramped it all up a notch.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the World Cup 2022 TV schedule, channel details and live stream information ahead of Qatar 2022.
World Cup 2022 TV schedule
Every game will been shown live across BBC and ITV with each of its main TV channels broadcasting every match live for free.
Games will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub so you didn't have to miss a moment, even on the move.
All UK times.
Monday 21st November
Senegal v Netherlands (10am) ITV
England v Iran (1pm) BBC One
Qatar v Ecuador (4pm) BBC One
USA v Ukraine/Scotland/Wales (7pm) ITV
Tuesday 22nd November
Argentina v Saudi Arabia (10am) ITV
Denmark v Tunisia (1pm) ITV
Mexico v Poland (4pm) BBC One
France v UAE/Australia/Peru (7pm) BBC One
Wednesday 23rd November
Morocco v Croatia (10am) ITV
Germany v Japan (1pm) ITV
Spain v Costa Rica/New Zealand (4pm) ITV
Belgium v Canada (7pm) BBC One
Thursday 24th November
Switzerland v Cameroon (10am) ITV
Uruguay v South Korea (1pm) BBC One
Portugal v Ghana (4pm) ITV
Brazil v Serbia (7pm) BBC One
Friday 25th November
Ukraine/Scotland/Wales v Iran (10am) BBC One
Qatar v Senegal (1pm) BBC One
Netherlands v Ecuador (4pm) ITV
England v USA (7pm) ITV
Saturday 26th November
Tunisia v UAE/Australia/Peru (10am) BBC One
Poland v Saudi Arabia (1pm) ITV
France v Denmark (4pm) ITV
Argentina v Mexico (7pm) ITV
Sunday 27th November
Japan v Costa Rica/New Zealand (10am) ITV
Belgium v Morocco (1pm) BBC One
Croatia v Canada (4pm) BBC One
Spain v Germany (7pm) BBC One
Monday 28th November
Cameroon v Serbia (10am) ITV
South Korea v Ghana (1pm) BBC One
Brazil v Switzerland (4pm) ITV
Portugal v Uruguay (7pm) ITV
Tuesday 29th November
Ecuador v Senegal 3pm ITV
Netherlands v Qatar 3pm ITV
Iran v United States (7pm) BBC One
Ukraine/Scotland/Wales v England (7pm) BBC One
Wednesday 30th November
Tunisia v France 3pm BBC One
UAE/Australia/Peru v Denmark 3pm BBC One
Poland v Argentina (7pm) BBC One
Saudi Arabia v Mexico (7pm) BBC One
Thursday 1st December
Canada v Morocco (4pm) BBC One
Croatia v Belgium (4pm) BBC One
Japan v Spain (7pm) ITV
Costa Rica/New Zealand v Germany (7pm) ITV
Friday 2nd December
Ghana v Uruguay (4pm) BBC One
South Korea v Portugal (4pm) BBC One
Serbia v Switzerland (7pm) ITV
Cameroon v Brazil (7pm) ITV
Knockout rounds to be updated once confirmed.
