Unfortunately, we have to say goodbye to our dear friends, the 10am kick-offs, in the latter stages of the competition, but afternoon and evening games will still go ahead and you'll want to tune in wherever you are.

The World Cup continues to thrill as it enters the knockout stages of the tournament with all the action available live on radio stations across the land.

Office blocks will be filled with the sound of commentary from Qatar as the games roll along thick and fast, increasing in quality as we march through the rounds.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to listen to the World Cup 2022 on radio and online.

World Cup 2022 on radio

Every single match of the World Cup will be broadcast live on radio.

All 64 matches will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, so you can choose which set of commentators and experts you'd like to guide you through the tournament.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check their official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages.

Listen to World Cup 2022 online

You can listen to BBC Radio 5 Live via BBC Sounds online and through the app. This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

talkSPORT is available via its website and through the talkSPORT app, also available on a range of mobile devices.

