England take on France among four quarter-final ties that will narrow the tournament down to just a handful of potential winners.

The World Cup 2022 semi-finals are approaching with eight teams set to be whittled down to just four by the end of the weekend.

Pre-tournament favourites Brazil and Argentina remain in the hunt, so do perennial dark horses Portugal and Croatia, while Morocco are the stunning entrant to the final eight.

RadioTimes.com brings you World Cup 2022 semi-final dates, as well as our latest predictions for all the encounters coming up once we know the match-ups.

When are the World Cup semi-finals?

The World Cup 2022 semi-finals run between Tuesday 13th December 2022 and Wednesday 14th December 2022.

The remaining four teams will duel across two matches in the primetime 7pm time slots each day.

The winners from each day of action will be paired up for the showpiece – the World Cup final 2022.

All UK times.

Semi-finals

Tuesday 13th December

SF1: Croatia/Brazil v Netherlands/Argentina (7pm)

Wednesday 14th December

SF2: Morocco/Portugal v France/England (7pm)

World Cup semi-final predictions

