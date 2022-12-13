While the Eastern Europeans came from behind to topple pre-tournament favourites Brazil via a penalty shoot-out on Friday, Argentina just about held off a Netherlands comeback to progress thanks to a victory on spot-kicks of their own later that evening.

Argentina and Croatia will scrap it out on Tuesday evening with one of football's most revered rewards, a place in the World Cup final, on the line.

There were some ugly scenes between Lionel Scaloni's side and the Dutch after full-time as tempers flared and strong words were exchanged but it's imperative that they're able to put that behind them now given the strengths of their opposition.

Croatia are expert game managers – a team of wily old heads that simply cannot be written off and don't know when they're beaten. Indeed, Argentina would be wise to learn from the mistakes of South American rivals Brazil, who took their foot off the gas after Neymar's 106th-minute goal and paid the price.

The winner will become the first team to book their place in the 2022 World Cup final – with their opponent set to be decided by Wednesday's semi-final between France and Morocco.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Argentina v Croatia on TV and online.

When is Argentina v Croatia?

Argentina v Croatia will take place on Tuesday 12th December 2022.

Argentina v Croatia kick-off time

Argentina v Croatia will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Argentina v Croatia on?

Argentina v Croatia will be shown live on ITV with live coverage from 6:15pm.

How to live stream Argentina v Croatia online

You can also live stream the Argentina v Croatia game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Argentina v Croatia referee

The referee for Argentina v Croatia has been confirmed as Daniele Orsato of Italy.

Argentina v Croatia odds

Argentina v Croatia prediction

