Lionel Messi and co lost out to Germany in 2014 but kept the little maestro's dreams of finally getting his hands on a World Cup winners medal alive on Friday as they held off a Netherlands comeback and held their nerve in the subsequent penalty shoot-out.

The runners-up of the previous two World Cups will battle it out for another shot at football's biggest prize on Tuesday evening as Argentina take on Croatia in the 2022 semi-finals.

Earlier that day, 2018 finalists Croatia came from behind to upset Brazil and book their place in the semi-finals thanks to a second consecutive win on penalties.

It barely feels as though we've been able to get our breath back from those two thrilling clashes (and get over the heartbreak of the England defeat) but such is the Qatar 2022 schedule that already our attention must turn to the semi-finals.

Either France or Morocco await in the final for the winners, who will find out their opponents on Wednesday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Argentina v Croatia on TV and online.

When is Argentina v Croatia?

Argentina v Croatia will kick off at 7pm on Tuesday 12th December 2022.

Argentina v Croatia team news

Argentina predicted line-up: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez

Croatia predicted line-up: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic

Argentina v Croatia prediction

This may not be the heavyweight bout that many were hoping for but the first semi-final will likely not be short of tension or drama.

Things boiled over in Argentina's quarter-final against the Netherlands and if the South Americans let their emotions get the better of them again, it may cost them a place in the 2022 World Cup final and Messi his final shot at the trophy.

They're rightfully the favourites but surely no one can dismiss Croatia's chances after their spirited comeback against Brazil on Friday.

You don't have to tell Argentina how dangerous the Eastern European side are, either, as they lost 3-0 to them in the 2018 group stages.

Much of the focus is going to be on Messi but it may be two other factors that settle Tuesday's semi-final – how effectively Argentina's midfield can deal with Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic, and whether Croatia's forwards can make the most of what chances do come their way.

Our prediction: Argentina 1-0 Croatia (5/1 at bet365)

Argentina v Croatia odds

