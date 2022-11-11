World Cup 2022 fixtures: Dates and kick-off times
The full list of FIFA World Cup 2022 fixtures, including dates, times and knockout round information.
Prepare to shift your body clock to World Cup time. Fixtures are coming thick and fast, and before you know it, you'll know the days simply by noting which teams are playing.
There will be a total of 64 matches spread across the month-long tournament, with the traditional front-loaded group stage set to provide fans with an obscene amount of live football on TV with up to four games taking place on any given day.
Fans will have already pencilled England and Wales games into their diaries, depending on allegiances, but there are so many more firecrackers encounters to savour across the tournament.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full World Cup 2022 fixture list including dates and UK kick-off times.
For more football features check out: Best football players in the world 2022 | Best players in the Premier League 2022
World Cup 2022 fixtures, dates and kick-off times
All UK times.
Sunday 20th November
Qatar v Ecuador (4pm) BBC One
Monday 21st November
England v Iran (1pm) BBC One
Senegal v Netherlands (4pm) ITV
USA v Wales (7pm) ITV
Tuesday 22nd November
Argentina v Saudi Arabia (10am) ITV
Denmark v Tunisia (1pm) ITV
Mexico v Poland (4pm) BBC One
France v Australia (7pm) BBC One
Wednesday 23rd November
Morocco v Croatia (10am) ITV
Germany v Japan (1pm) ITV
Spain v Costa Rica (4pm) ITV
Belgium v Canada (7pm) BBC One
Thursday 24th November
Switzerland v Cameroon (10am) ITV
Uruguay v South Korea (1pm) BBC One
Portugal v Ghana (4pm) ITV
Brazil v Serbia (7pm) BBC One
Friday 25th November
Wales v Iran (10am) BBC One
Qatar v Senegal (1pm) BBC One
Netherlands v Ecuador (4pm) ITV
England v USA (7pm) ITV
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Saturday 26th November
Tunisia v Australia (10am) BBC One
Poland v Saudi Arabia (1pm) ITV
France v Denmark (4pm) ITV
Argentina v Mexico (7pm) ITV
Sunday 27th November
Japan v Costa Rica (10am) ITV
Belgium v Morocco (1pm) BBC One
Croatia v Canada (4pm) BBC One
Spain v Germany (7pm) BBC One
Monday 28th November
Cameroon v Serbia (10am) ITV
South Korea v Ghana (1pm) BBC One
Brazil v Switzerland (4pm) ITV
Portugal v Uruguay (7pm) ITV
Tuesday 29th November
Ecuador v Senegal 3pm ITV
Netherlands v Qatar 3pm ITV
Iran v United States (7pm) BBC One
Wales v England (7pm) BBC One
Wednesday 30th November
Tunisia v France 3pm BBC One
Australia v Denmark 3pm BBC One
Poland v Argentina (7pm) BBC One
Saudi Arabia v Mexico (7pm) BBC One
Thursday 1st December
Canada v Morocco (4pm) BBC One
Croatia v Belgium (4pm) BBC One
Japan v Spain (7pm) ITV
Costa Rica v Germany (7pm) ITV
Friday 2nd December
Ghana v Uruguay (4pm) BBC One
South Korea v Portugal (4pm) BBC One
Serbia v Switzerland (7pm) ITV
Cameroon v Brazil (7pm) ITV
TV schedule for knockout rounds TBC
Round of 16
Saturday 3rd December
Ro16 1: Group A winner v Group B runners-up (3pm)
Ro16 2: Group C winner v Group D runners-up (7pm)
Sunday 4th December
Ro16 6: Group D winner v Group C runners-up (3pm)
Ro16 5: Group B winner v Group A runners-up (7pm)
Monday 5th December
Ro16 3: Group E winner v Group F runners-up (3pm)
Ro16 4: Group G winner v Group H runners-up (7pm)
Tuesday 6th December
Ro16 7: Group F winner v Group E runners-up (3pm)
Ro16 8: Group H winner v Group G runners-up (7pm)
Quarter-finals
Friday 9th December
QF1: Winner of Ro16 1 v Winner of Ro16 2 (3pm)
QF2: Winner of Ro16 3 v Winner of Ro16 4 (7pm)
Saturday 10th December
QF3: Winner of Ro16 5 v Winner of Ro16 6 (3pm)
QF4: Winner of Ro16 7 v Winner of Ro16 8 (7pm)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 13th December
SF1: Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF2 (7pm)
Wednesday 14th December
SF2: Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF4 (7pm)
Third-place play-off
Saturday 17th December
Loser of SF1 v Loser of SF2 (3pm)
Final
Sunday 18th December
Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2 (3pm)
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.