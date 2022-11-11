There will be a total of 64 matches spread across the month-long tournament, with the traditional front-loaded group stage set to provide fans with an obscene amount of live football on TV with up to four games taking place on any given day.

Prepare to shift your body clock to World Cup time. Fixtures are coming thick and fast, and before you know it, you'll know the days simply by noting which teams are playing.

Fans will have already pencilled England and Wales games into their diaries, depending on allegiances, but there are so many more firecrackers encounters to savour across the tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full World Cup 2022 fixture list including dates and UK kick-off times.

All UK times.

Sunday 20th November

Qatar v Ecuador (4pm) BBC One

Monday 21st November

England v Iran (1pm) BBC One

Senegal v Netherlands (4pm) ITV

USA v Wales (7pm) ITV

Tuesday 22nd November

Argentina v Saudi Arabia (10am) ITV

Denmark v Tunisia (1pm) ITV

Mexico v Poland (4pm) BBC One

France v Australia (7pm) BBC One

Wednesday 23rd November

Morocco v Croatia (10am) ITV

Germany v Japan (1pm) ITV

Spain v Costa Rica (4pm) ITV

Belgium v Canada (7pm) BBC One

Thursday 24th November

Switzerland v Cameroon (10am) ITV

Uruguay v South Korea (1pm) BBC One

Portugal v Ghana (4pm) ITV

Brazil v Serbia (7pm) BBC One

Friday 25th November

Wales v Iran (10am) BBC One

Qatar v Senegal (1pm) BBC One

Netherlands v Ecuador (4pm) ITV

England v USA (7pm) ITV

Saturday 26th November

Tunisia v Australia (10am) BBC One

Poland v Saudi Arabia (1pm) ITV

France v Denmark (4pm) ITV

Argentina v Mexico (7pm) ITV

Sunday 27th November

Japan v Costa Rica (10am) ITV

Belgium v Morocco (1pm) BBC One

Croatia v Canada (4pm) BBC One

Spain v Germany (7pm) BBC One

Monday 28th November

Cameroon v Serbia (10am) ITV

South Korea v Ghana (1pm) BBC One

Brazil v Switzerland (4pm) ITV

Portugal v Uruguay (7pm) ITV

Tuesday 29th November

Ecuador v Senegal 3pm ITV

Netherlands v Qatar 3pm ITV

Iran v United States (7pm) BBC One

Wales v England (7pm) BBC One

Wednesday 30th November

Tunisia v France 3pm BBC One

Australia v Denmark 3pm BBC One

Poland v Argentina (7pm) BBC One

Saudi Arabia v Mexico (7pm) BBC One

Thursday 1st December

Canada v Morocco (4pm) BBC One

Croatia v Belgium (4pm) BBC One

Japan v Spain (7pm) ITV

Costa Rica v Germany (7pm) ITV

Friday 2nd December

Ghana v Uruguay (4pm) BBC One

South Korea v Portugal (4pm) BBC One

Serbia v Switzerland (7pm) ITV

Cameroon v Brazil (7pm) ITV

TV schedule for knockout rounds TBC

Round of 16

Saturday 3rd December

Ro16 1: Group A winner v Group B runners-up (3pm)

Ro16 2: Group C winner v Group D runners-up (7pm)

Sunday 4th December

Ro16 6: Group D winner v Group C runners-up (3pm)

Ro16 5: Group B winner v Group A runners-up (7pm)

Monday 5th December

Ro16 3: Group E winner v Group F runners-up (3pm)

Ro16 4: Group G winner v Group H runners-up (7pm)

Tuesday 6th December

Ro16 7: Group F winner v Group E runners-up (3pm)

Ro16 8: Group H winner v Group G runners-up (7pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday 9th December

QF1: Winner of Ro16 1 v Winner of Ro16 2 (3pm)

QF2: Winner of Ro16 3 v Winner of Ro16 4 (7pm)

Saturday 10th December

QF3: Winner of Ro16 5 v Winner of Ro16 6 (3pm)

QF4: Winner of Ro16 7 v Winner of Ro16 8 (7pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 13th December

SF1: Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF2 (7pm)

Wednesday 14th December

SF2: Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF4 (7pm)

Third-place play-off

Saturday 17th December

Loser of SF1 v Loser of SF2 (3pm)

Final

Sunday 18th December

Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2 (3pm)

