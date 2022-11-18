With only a handful of supporters able to afford the cost of travelling to the 2022 World Cup, now more than ever is it important for the BBC and ITV to have strong-minded, entertaining figures to lead us through the tournament.

The World Cup is upon us and for the majority of football fans we’ll be sampling Qatar 2022 from the comfort of our living rooms.

A mix of presenters, expert pundits and commentators will become the voice of the World Cup, and analyse every goal, block and tackle across the 64-game competition.

So if you were wondering who's in front of the camera for this year's World Cup, read on for our full guide to the BBC and ITV line-ups.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the World Cup 2022 presenters, pundits and commentators.

Who is presenting World Cup coverage on TV?

Both the BBC and ITV have unveiled a long slate of presenters, pundits and commentators who will guide us through Qatar 2022. It all kicks off on the BBC on Sunday 20th November when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador.

The BBC will broadcast two of England’s three group games, with ITV getting the rights to show the Three Lions against USA. Meanwhile, S4C will show all Wales’ games, alongside the BBC and ITV’s split coverage.

BBC World Cup Presenters

Gary Lineker

BBC / Nick Eagle

Lineker returns to anchor the BBC’s World Cup coverage for a sixth successive tournament. The former England striker, who helped the Three Lions reach the 1990 World Cup semi-finals, has been the face of the BBC’s international coverage at major tournaments for more than a generation. At 61, the Match of the Day presenter is showing no signs of slowing down.

Gabby Logan

BBC / Nick Eagle

A former athlete, Logan has been part of the BBC stable for 15 years and also co-anchors the corporation’s Olympics and athletics coverage. There isn’t a sport Logan can’t present, and she was the lead anchor at the Women's Euro 2022 this summer.

Mark Chapman

BBC / Nick Eagle

Chapman balances his job as 5 Live’s lead sport presenter with his role on Match of the Day 2. He also hosts the BBC’s FA Cup coverage, and presents The Athletic Football Podcast. Chapman has most recently been fronting the BBC’s Rugby League World Cup coverage.

Kelly Cates

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

A regular on Sky Sports’ Premier League coverage, Cates is a seasoned broadcaster and has anchored BBC 5 Live’s sport coverage. Cates is the daughter of Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish.

ITV World Cup Presenters

Mark Pougatch

ITV/Harry Page

This is Pougatch’s third World Cup as lead anchor for ITV. He joined the corporation in 2015 after formerly being at BBC 5 Live. Pougatch also fronts BT Sport’s Score show and is ITV’s lead anchor for the Six Nations Rugby.

Seema Jaswal

ITV/Harry Page

Jaswal is the Premier League’s lead anchor for its worldwide productions, and has presented BT Sport’s Champions League coverage since 2021. She has also presented on the BBC’s snooker coverage. Jaswal returns to ITV for Qatar 2022 after presenting for the broadcaster in Russia four years ago.

Laura Woods

ITV/Harry Page

TalkSport presenter Woods was a regular on Sky Sports until recently, when she left the company to join the DAZN stable. She now presents DAZN’s Women's Champions League coverage, and ITV’s NFL highlights show.

World Cup pundits, experts and guests

BBC World Cup pundits

BBC's presenters and pundits line-up for the FIFA World Cup 2022. BBC / Nick Eagle

Didier Drogba – Ex-Ivory Coast international. Four-time Premier League winner and one-time Champions League winner with Chelsea.

Ex-Ivory Coast international. Four-time Premier League winner and one-time Champions League winner with Chelsea. Ashley Williams – Former Wales and Swansea City captain.

Former Wales and Swansea City captain. Vincent Kompany – Current Burnley manager and four-time Premier League winner with Manchester City. Helped Belgium to third place at 2018 World Cup.

Current Burnley manager and four-time Premier League winner with Manchester City. Helped Belgium to third place at 2018 World Cup. Alan Shearer – Former England striker who scored 30 goals in 63 international appearances.

Former England striker who scored 30 goals in 63 international appearances. Alex Scott – Former England star and six-time league winner with Arsenal. Now a seasoned pundit.

Former England star and six-time league winner with Arsenal. Now a seasoned pundit. Rio Ferdinand – Ex-England defender and six-time Premier League winner, who helped Manchester United win the Champions League in 2008.

Ex-England defender and six-time Premier League winner, who helped Manchester United win the Champions League in 2008. Jermaine Jenas – Capped 21 times for England and won the League Cup at Tottenham. A regular BBC pundit.

Capped 21 times for England and won the League Cup at Tottenham. A regular BBC pundit. Micah Richards – Premier League and FA Cup winner with Manchester City, now a Sky Sports, BBC and CBS pundit. Played 13 times for England.

Premier League and FA Cup winner with Manchester City, now a Sky Sports, BBC and CBS pundit. Played 13 times for England. Danny Gabbidon – Ex-Wales international, named Welsh Footballer of the Year in 2005.

Ex-Wales international, named Welsh Footballer of the Year in 2005. Ian Rush – Wales’ top scorer until Gareth Bale came along, Rush scored 28 times for his country over a 16-year international career.

Wales’ top scorer until Gareth Bale came along, Rush scored 28 times for his country over a 16-year international career. Laura Georges – Now secretary general of the French Football Federation, Georges played 188 times for France over a 17-year international career. Won the French league title six times with Lyon, and the Champions League twice.

– Now secretary general of the French Football Federation, Georges played 188 times for France over a 17-year international career. Won the French league title six times with Lyon, and the Champions League twice. Jurgen Klinsmann – Won the 1990 World Cup at the expense of England and led Germany as manager to the 2006 World Cup semi-finals.

Won the 1990 World Cup at the expense of England and led Germany as manager to the 2006 World Cup semi-finals. Mark Schwarzer – Australia’s first-choice goalkeeper for two decades, Schwarzer led his country to the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

Australia’s first-choice goalkeeper for two decades, Schwarzer led his country to the 2006 and 2010 World Cups. Gilberto Silva – Won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and two years later helped Arsenal to the Premier League title.

Won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and two years later helped Arsenal to the Premier League title. Pablo Zabaleta – Won two Premier League titles and the FA Cup in a nine-year spell at Manchester City. Was part of the Argentina squad that reached the 2014 World Cup final.

ITV World Cup pundits

ITV's presenters and pundits line-up for the FIFA World Cup 2022. ITV/Harry Page

Ian Wright – ITV’s lead pundit for international games, Wright scored nine goals in 33 appearances for England, and won the Premier League with Arsenal.

ITV’s lead pundit for international games, Wright scored nine goals in 33 appearances for England, and won the Premier League with Arsenal. Karen Carney – Former England player who reached the 2009 European Championships final. Carney is now a regular pundit on Sky Sports.

Former England player who reached the 2009 European Championships final. Carney is now a regular pundit on Sky Sports. Roy Keane – An ex-Republic of Ireland firebrand who famously quit the team on the eve of the 2002 World Cup. Keane won seven Premier League titles and the Champions League at Manchester United.

An ex-Republic of Ireland firebrand who famously quit the team on the eve of the 2002 World Cup. Keane won seven Premier League titles and the Champions League at Manchester United. Joe Cole – Scored a stunner at the 2006 World Cup, Cole made 56 appearances for England and won the Premier League three times at Chelsea.

Scored a stunner at the 2006 World Cup, Cole made 56 appearances for England and won the Premier League three times at Chelsea. Hal Robson-Kanu – Scored in Wales’ famous Euro 2016 victory over Belgium and played 46 times for his country.

Scored in Wales’ famous Euro 2016 victory over Belgium and played 46 times for his country. Gary Neville – Went to two World Cups with England and was assistant to Roy Hodgson at Brazil 2014. Won eight Premier League titles and the Champions League twice with Manchester United.

Went to two World Cups with England and was assistant to Roy Hodgson at Brazil 2014. Won eight Premier League titles and the Champions League twice with Manchester United. Eni Aluko – Made 102 appearances for England and started the Euro 2009 final against Germany, which the Lionesses lost. Aluko is now a regular pundit.

Made 102 appearances for England and started the Euro 2009 final against Germany, which the Lionesses lost. Aluko is now a regular pundit. Graeme Souness – Played in three World Cups for Scotland, and won five First Division titles at Liverpool and the European Cup three times. A Sky Sports regular.

Played in three World Cups for Scotland, and won five First Division titles at Liverpool and the European Cup three times. A Sky Sports regular. Nigel de Jong – Helped Netherlands reach the 2010 World Cup final and the 2014 semis. Won the Premier League with Manchester City.

Helped Netherlands reach the 2010 World Cup final and the 2014 semis. Won the Premier League with Manchester City. Nadia Nadim – A Denmark international with almost 100 international caps to her name. Played for Manchester City for a brief spell in 2018.

Guy Mowbray

Jonathan Pearce

Robyn Cowen

Steve Bower

Steve Wilson

Alistair Bruce Ball

Simon Davies

Ian Dennis

Vicki Sparks

Conor McNamara

Pien Meulensteen

John Murray

Mark Scott

BBC Co-Comms

Dion Dublin

James Collins

Karen Bardsley

Maz Farookhi

Martin Keown

Peter Schmeichel

Jayne Ludlow

Clinton Morrison

Robbie Savage

Danny Murphy

Stephen Warnock

Sam Matterface

Clive Tyldesley

Jon Champion

Joe Speight

Seb Hutchinson

ITV Co-Comms

Lee Dixon

Ally McCoist

Andros Townsend

