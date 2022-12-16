Argentina and France will face off in Qatar as both sides look to lift the trophy for the third time.

The 32 teams have been whittled down to the final two and the World Cup final is almost upon us.

Lionel Messi dominated in Argentina's 3-0 semi-final win against Croatia, with the PSG man set to make his final World Cup appearance on Sunday.

France, meanwhile, beat Morocco 2-0 in their final four clash but the African side put up a fight against the 2018 World Cup winners.

So, will it be a dream World Cup for Messi or will Kylian Mbappé and co lift the trophy for the second consecutive time?

The Argentina and France superstars are also at the top of the scoring charts on five goals in the race for the Golden Boot.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Argentina v France on TV and online.

When is Argentina v France?

Argentina v France will take place on Sunday 18th December 2022.

Argentina v France kick-off time

Argentina v France will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Argentina v France on?

Argentina v France will be shown live on BBC One and ITV with live coverage from 2pm and 1:30pm respectively.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our World Cup presenters, pundits and commentators guide

How to live stream Argentina v France online

You can also live stream the Argentina v France game online via BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Argentina v France referee

The referee for Argentina v France has been confirmed as Szymon Marciniak of Poland.

Argentina v France odds

Argentina v France prediction

