Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé are the biggest names in the tournament, though none currently sit in the top five after the first batch of encounters.

The World Cup 2022 has almost completed the first round of group stage fixtures with nearly every team taking to the field in Qatar for the showpiece tournament.

A record number of 0-0 draws have littered the opening stages of the competition, though Spain, France and England combined to score 17 between them during their openers.

There's a long way to go, but players have already started to stake their claim for top spot. Harry Kane is the reigning Golden Boot title holder after bagging six goals in 2018.

The next highest total in Russia was just four strikes, with five players halfway to that total after just one appearance.

Six is the magic number, or so it seems. Scoring six in World Cup finals would have won you the Golden Boot in 10 of the last 11 World Cup tournaments dating back to 1978. Brazilian superstar Ronaldo notched eight in a stunning 2002 competition.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of World Cup 2022 top scorers as the race for the Golden Boot heats up.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 TV schedule | World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | Best players at the World Cup

World Cup 2022 top scorers

Players with two or more goals.

Ferran Torres (Spain) – 2 goals (0 assists) Bukayo Saka (England) – 2 goals (0 assists) Enner Valencia (Ecuador) – 2 goals (0 assists) Olivier Giroud (France) – 2 goals (0 assists) Mehdi Taremi (Iran) – 2 goals (0 assists)

Last updated: 6pm, Thursday 24th November

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.