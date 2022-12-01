Harry Kane lifted the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot and while he is yet to score in Qatar, he has streaked out in front with the most assists in the tournament to date.

World Cup goalscorers always claim the glory, but what about the superstars placing the ammunition at their feet?

The England talisman and captain has been in fine form despite not finding his name on a scoresheet yet, while several other Premier League aces are among the top performers at the tournament so far, including Bruno Fernandes for Portugal.

The Golden Boot celebrates the men who stick the ball away, though FIFA don't currently recognise creative assist kings at their major tournaments – so we want to shine a light on them here.

Whether it be a defence-splitting pass, a venomous whipped cross or simply a bump off a backside, assists are obviously a vital part of the beautiful game.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of World Cup 2022 top scorers as the race for the Golden Boot heats up.

Most assists at World Cup 2022

Harry Kane (England) – 3 assists (0 goals) Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) – 2 assists (2 goals) Davy Klaassen (Netherlands) – 2 assists (1 goal) Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia) – 2 assists (o goals) Jordi Alba (Spain) – 2 assists (o goals) Theo Hernandez (France) – 2 assists (o goals) Ivan Perisic (Croatia) – 2 assists (o goals)

Last updated: 3pm, Thursday 1st December

