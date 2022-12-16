Messi, who dominated in Argentina's 3-0 win against Croatia in the semi-finals, has scored five goals and added three assists in six games in Qatar.

We've got a potential changing of the guard in Sunday's World Cup final between Argentina and France as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé go head to head for football's biggest prize.

It will be the PSG man's final World Cup appearance but can Messi go out on top and lift his most elusive trophy?

Messi and co will have to stop Mbappé if they are to win on Sunday.

Messi's fellow PSG superstar also has five goals heading into the final, however, Mbappé has two assists instead of three.

Mbappé hasn't scored in his last two wins against England and Morocco in the quarter-finals and semi-finals – however, he will know a goal could win him the Golden Boot and France the World Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Argentina v France on TV and online.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | World Cup 2022 fixtures | Best players in the world 2022

When is Argentina v France?

Argentina v France will kick off at 3pm on Sunday 18th December 2022.

Check out all the games coming up with our World Cup TV schedule guide.

Argentina v France team news

Argentina predicted line-up: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; Mac Allister, Fernandez, Paredes, Rodrigo de Paul; Alvarez, Messi.

France predicted line-up: Lloris; Kounde, Upamecano, Varane, Theo Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele; Griezmann, Mbappé; Giroud.

Argentina v France prediction

With so much on the line and two quality teams going head to head, the World Cup final will likely be a tightly contested affair.

It's hard to split the sides but expect Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé to shine on the biggest stage on Sunday.

Our prediction: Argentina 1-1 France (with France to win in extra time) (5/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Argentina v France odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Argentina (9/5) Draw (2/1) France (7/4)*

For all the latest World Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.