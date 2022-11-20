Prepare for exhaustive TV coverage on every night of the week as the biggest tournament in world football touches down in Qatar for the month to come.

The World Cup has arrived and we're on hand to guide you through the tournament every step of the way.

There's only one match live on the opening day as the host nation fires the starting gun on proceedings, but the following week is bristling with group stage matches.

England and Wales will be chomping at the bit to get going in the tournament, and they don't have long to wait to begin their adventures in the desert.

Argentina, France and Brazil enter the competition as favourites but, famously, nothing is ever certain on the international stage. Who will triumph in Qatar?

RadioTimes.com brings you the round-up of World Cup 2022 matches on today and in the days to come.

Which World Cup matches are on today? – Sunday 20th November

Qatar v Ecuador (4pm) BBC One

The World Cup kicks off with the host nation in action against Ecuador. Is your pulse racing? Neither is ours. Saying that, any level of World Cup football is football to savour. BBC One boasts the honour of the opening match and we will tune in hoping for an unexpected classic.

World Cup matches this week

Monday 21st November

England v Iran (1pm) BBC One

Senegal v Netherlands (4pm) ITV

USA v Wales (7pm) ITV

Tuesday 22nd November

Argentina v Saudi Arabia (10am) ITV

Denmark v Tunisia (1pm) ITV

Mexico v Poland (4pm) BBC One

France v Australia (7pm) BBC One

Wednesday 23rd November

Morocco v Croatia (10am) ITV

Germany v Japan (1pm) ITV

Spain v Costa Rica (4pm) ITV

Belgium v Canada (7pm) BBC One

Thursday 24th November

Switzerland v Cameroon (10am) ITV

Uruguay v South Korea (1pm) BBC One

Portugal v Ghana (4pm) ITV

Brazil v Serbia (7pm) BBC One

Friday 25th November

Wales v Iran (10am) BBC One

Qatar v Senegal (1pm) BBC One

Netherlands v Ecuador (4pm) ITV

England v USA (7pm) ITV

Saturday 26th November

Tunisia v Australia (10am) BBC One

Poland v Saudi Arabia (1pm) ITV

France v Denmark (4pm) ITV

Argentina v Mexico (7pm) ITV

World Cup 2022 groups

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

World Cup 2022 stadiums

Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Stadium 974, Doha

Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

