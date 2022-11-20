Which World Cup matches are on today? Schedule and TV coverage – Sunday 20th November
Your complete guide to World Cup 2022 matches on today, including kick-off times and TV coverage details.
The World Cup has arrived and we're on hand to guide you through the tournament every step of the way.
Prepare for exhaustive TV coverage on every night of the week as the biggest tournament in world football touches down in Qatar for the month to come.
There's only one match live on the opening day as the host nation fires the starting gun on proceedings, but the following week is bristling with group stage matches.
Read more - Who will win the World Cup? Every team ranked | World Cup predictions: Winners, dark horses, flops, top scorer
England and Wales will be chomping at the bit to get going in the tournament, and they don't have long to wait to begin their adventures in the desert.
Argentina, France and Brazil enter the competition as favourites but, famously, nothing is ever certain on the international stage. Who will triumph in Qatar?
RadioTimes.com brings you the round-up of World Cup 2022 matches on today and in the days to come.
For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 TV schedule | World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup stadiums | Best players at the World Cup | Best teams at the World Cup
Which World Cup matches are on today? – Sunday 20th November
Qatar v Ecuador (4pm) BBC One
The World Cup kicks off with the host nation in action against Ecuador. Is your pulse racing? Neither is ours. Saying that, any level of World Cup football is football to savour. BBC One boasts the honour of the opening match and we will tune in hoping for an unexpected classic.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
World Cup matches this week
Monday 21st November
England v Iran (1pm) BBC One
Senegal v Netherlands (4pm) ITV
USA v Wales (7pm) ITV
Tuesday 22nd November
Argentina v Saudi Arabia (10am) ITV
Denmark v Tunisia (1pm) ITV
Mexico v Poland (4pm) BBC One
France v Australia (7pm) BBC One
Wednesday 23rd November
Morocco v Croatia (10am) ITV
Germany v Japan (1pm) ITV
Spain v Costa Rica (4pm) ITV
Belgium v Canada (7pm) BBC One
Thursday 24th November
Switzerland v Cameroon (10am) ITV
Uruguay v South Korea (1pm) BBC One
Portugal v Ghana (4pm) ITV
Brazil v Serbia (7pm) BBC One
Friday 25th November
Wales v Iran (10am) BBC One
Qatar v Senegal (1pm) BBC One
Netherlands v Ecuador (4pm) ITV
England v USA (7pm) ITV
Saturday 26th November
Tunisia v Australia (10am) BBC One
Poland v Saudi Arabia (1pm) ITV
France v Denmark (4pm) ITV
Argentina v Mexico (7pm) ITV
World Cup 2022 groups
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
World Cup 2022 stadiums
- Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
- Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
- Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
- Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
- Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
- Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
- Stadium 974, Doha
- Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.