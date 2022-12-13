Can Lionel Messi end his international career on a high and lift the trophy for his beloved Argentina? The PSG superstar will have to get past the tested Croatia if he's going to reach the final.

After four weeks of action in Qatar, the World Cup final is almost here. We've got our final four of Argentina, Croatia, France and Morocco as the quartet battle for football's biggest prize.

Or will France reign supreme again like they did in 2018 in Russia? Kylian Mbappé has been the man for France but Morocco have been the surprise package of the tournament in Qatar.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the World Cup final, including the kick-off time and the stadium.

When is the World Cup final?

The World Cup final will take place on Sunday 18th December, which is also Qatar National Day.

World Cup final kick-off time

The World Cup final will kick off at 3pm UK time.

The game will get under way after the World Cup closing ceremony.

World Cup final stadium

The World Cup final will take place at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, which is the largest football stadium in Qatar, with a capacity of 80,000.

After the final, the stadium will be transformed into a community space including schools, shops, cafes, sporting facilities and health clinics, according to Qatar's World Cup proposal plans.

