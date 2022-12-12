Billions of people around the world have tuned in to watch the first winter World Cup and a few performers have been announced for the curtain closer, which takes place on the same day as the World Cup Final.

The World Cup closing ceremony is almost upon us as the 2022 tournament in Qatar draws to a close.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the World Cup closing ceremony, including the time and the performers involved.

When is the World Cup closing ceremony?

The World Cup closing ceremony will take place on Sunday 18th December, the day of the final match of the tournament.

It will take place at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, which is the largest football stadium in Qatar with a capacity of 80,000.

18th December is also the Qatar National Day, meaning there will be a fireworks display and other parades taking place.

World Cup closing ceremony time

The World Cup closing ceremony is expected to begin at 1pm UK time.

The approximate timing is directly before the last match of the tournament between the two finalists, which gets under way at 3pm.

World Cup closing ceremony performers

FIFA is yet to reveal the full list of performers but Indian singer and dancer Nora Fatehi will perform at the World Cup closing ceremony.

Pop icons Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will also feature in a music video.

Nigerian singer Davido is also set to perform. He will sing the Qatar World Cup song Hayya Hayya, which translates to Happy Together with Trinidad Cardona and Aisha.

