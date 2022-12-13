The Atlas Lions followed up their upset against Spain in the Round of 16 with a stunning performance on Saturday as they beat Portugal 1-0 – stopping a side that had put six past Switzerland four days before from scoring and bagging a brilliantly taken goal of their own.

Morocco are 90 minutes away from becoming the first African team ever to contest a World Cup final but will have to beat the reigning champions in Wednesday's semi-final to keep those dreams alive.

Try as they might, Bruno Fernandes and co were unable to find a way through Morocco's determined defence to respond to Youssef En-Nesyri's 42nd-minute header.

France did just about enough to edge past England but have some questionable refereeing decisions and a missed penalty to thank for their place in the last four.

That should be a warning to Didier Deschamps's side that though they may boast attacking riches, a superior squad on paper and tournament know-how, Wednesday evening's semi-final is far from a foregone conclusion.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Morocco on TV and online.

When is France v Morocco?

France v Morocco will take place on Wednesday 14th December 2022.

France v Morocco kick-off time

France v Morocco will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is France v Morocco on?

France v Morocco will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 6:30pm.

How to live stream France v Morocco online

You can also live stream the France v Morocco game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

France v Morocco referee

The referee for France v Morocco has been confirmed as Cesar Ramos of Mexico.

France v Morocco odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

France (8/15) Draw (11/4) Morocco (7/1)*

France v Morocco prediction

