Portugal became the latest team to be fall prey to the Atlas Lions on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 thanks to Youssef En-Nesyri's 42nd-minute header and some brilliant defending.

History makers Morocco go in search of another upset on Wednesday as they take on France in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals .

With that victory, the North Africans are the first team ever from their continent to reach the final four of the World Cup but they won't want their journey to end there.

Check out our World Cup matches on today guide | Add World Cup 2022 fixtures directly to your calendar

It's France that stand in their way and Didier Deschamps's squad are chasing history of their own as they look to become just the third nation ever to win back-to-back World Cups (after Italy and Brazil). They just about survived their heavyweight tie with England on Saturday and now face a very different challenge.

For the victors, a place in the 2022 World Cup final against either Argentina or Croatia awaits.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Morocco on TV and online.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | World Cup 2022 fixtures | Best players in the world 2022

When is France v Morocco?

France v Morocco will kick off at 7pm on Wednesday 14th December 2022.

Check out all the games coming up with our World Cup TV schedule guide.

France v Morocco team news

France predicted line-up: Lloris; Hernandez, Varane, Upamecano, Kounde; Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Morocco predicted line-up: Bounou; Hakimi, Yamiq, Dari, Attiat-Allah; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal

France v Morocco prediction

We can expect this game to play out as many of Morocco's have so far – with the North African side happy to sit deep and defend with real grit and determination while trying to do what damage they can in transition and from set pieces.

They have given absolutely everything on their way to the World Cup semi-finals, conceding only one goal on their run to the semi-finals, but with a mounting injury list, particularly in defensive areas, facing the 2018 champions may just be one step too far.

That's not to say they can't do it, and France would be underestimating them at their own peril, but with the likes of Romain Saïss and Nayef Aguerd a serious doubt, you'd back Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann and co to progress.

More like this

Our prediction: France 2-0 Morocco (11/2 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

France v Morocco odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: France (8/15) Draw (11/4) Morocco (7/1)*

For all the latest World Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.