Nigeria have started slowly in their three most recent World Cup appearances, losing to Argentina in 2002 and 2010, while drawing 0-0 with Iran four years ago in Brazil. A fast start here could be crucial in a group that also includes the deadly Argentina.

When is the Croatia v Nigeria World Cup 2018 Group D game being played?

The game will take place on Saturday 16th June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 8pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.

What are the squads for Croatia and Nigeria?

Croatia

Goalkeepers: Danijel Subasic (Monaco), Lovre Kalinic (Gent), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb).

Defenders: Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Ivan Strinic (Milan), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kiev), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen), Duje Caleta-Car (Red Bull Salzburg).

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid), Milan Badelj (Fiorentina), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Filip Bradaric (Rijeka).

Strikers: Mario Mandzukic (Juventus), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan), Nikola Kalinic (AC Milan), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Marko Pjaca (Juventus), Ante Rebic (Fiorentina).

Nigeria

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United).

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong(Bursaspor), Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor), Tyronne Ebuehi (Benfica), Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge), Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm), Chidozie Awaziem (Porto), Leon Balogun (Brighton), Kenneth Omeruo (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester), Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense), John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva), Joel Obi (Torino, Italy).

Strikers:Ahmed Musa (Leicester City), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Victor Moses (Chelsea), Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal), Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone).

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group D?

Group D is made up of Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria.

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do...

What are the latest odds?

