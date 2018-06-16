World Cup 2018: what was the score in the France v Australia game in Group C?
One of the favourites France were in action in Group C against the Socceroos
Published: Saturday, 16 June 2018 at 6:00 pm
A tight game saw a penalty apiece for France and Australia, with France's the first awarded under the new Video Assistant Referee system. But who came out on top?
What was the score in the France v Australia World Cup 2018 Group C game?
It was France 2-1 Australia.
Who scored?
France: Antoine Griezmann (58 minutes); Paul Pogba (80 minutes)
Australia: Mile Jedinak (62 minutes)
What are the group table standings?
Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group C?
Group C is made up of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark.
