What was the score in the France v Australia World Cup 2018 Group C game?

It was France 2-1 Australia.

Who scored?

France: Antoine Griezmann (58 minutes); Paul Pogba (80 minutes)

Australia: Mile Jedinak (62 minutes)

What are the group table standings?

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group C?

Group C is made up of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark.

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do...

What are the latest odds?

