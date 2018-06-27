South Korea v Germany World Cup 2018: What time is the Group F game live on TV?
Everything you need to know about the Group F game at the Kazan Arena, Kazan
Published: Wednesday, 27 June 2018 at 5:32 pm
It was all to play for in the final match of Group F – South Korea won in a shock defeat of former champions Germany by 2- 0.
Advertisement
When is the South Korea v Germany Cup 2018 Group F game being played?
The game took place on Wednesday 27th June
What time is kick off?
The match began at 3pm BST.
What stadium is hosting the tie?
Kazan Arena, Kazan
Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?
Full match coverage was aired on BBC.
More like this
Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group F?
Group F is made up of Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.
Full fixtures for Group F can be found here
Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?
- Complete World Cup 2018 guide - including every match fixture, kick-off time, TV channel, venue and more
Sure we do...
- Group A fixtures – Teams: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay
- Group B fixtures – Teams: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran
- Group C fixtures – Teams: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark
- Group D fixtures – Teams: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria
- Group E fixtures – Teams: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia
- Group F fixtures – Teams: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea
- Group G fixtures – Teams: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England
- Group H fixtures – Teams: Poland, Senegal, Columbia, Japan
Advertisement
What are the latest odds?
Check the latest odds for the South Korea v Germany World Cup 2018 match here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement