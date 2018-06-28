Going into their last game, Poland are bottom of their group with nil points so can't qualify for the last 16. Whatever the result, Japan are going through but depending on the result of the other Group H fixture – Senegal v Colombia – a win could see them vying with Senegal for top spot, so there's definitely something to play for. Poland, meanwhile, have a chance to salvage some national pride...

When is the Japan v Poland World Cup 2018 Group H game being played?

The game will take place on Thursday 28th June