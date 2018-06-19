Arguably the least exciting group of the World Cup 2018, Group H kicks off with Colombia taking on Japan in Saransk. Colombia's James Rodríguez was the breakout star of the 2014 competition in Brazil, netting six times on his way to the golden boot. His defence of that honour will surely be a key talking point.

Unlike four years ago when he was side-lined through injury, failed Manchester United loanee, Radamel Falcao will spearhead Los Cafeteros’s attack. Though his best days may be behind him if Colombia are to offer a serious challenge they’ll need his goals. Winger Juan Cuadrado, previously of Chelsea now at Italian giants Juventus, will be another talisman to watch.