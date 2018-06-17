But who’s fronting the ITV matches? Here’s all you need to know about their presenting squad…

Who are the main presenters?

Mark Pougatch

Currently the chief presenter for ITV Sport, the journalist can also be seen fronting BT Sport Score. He's also worked as a presenter on BBC Radio 5 Live, and replaced Adrian Chiles as the main football host on ITV in 2015. He’s fronted the channel's coverage of the UEFA Champions League, England Internationals and Euro 2016.

Jacqui Oatley

As well as being an FA qualified football coach and an ambassador for Women in Football, Oatley has hosted football shows for both ITV and BBC, including Match of the Day, Final Score, The Football League Show and the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup.

In 2016, Oatley was awarded an MBE for services to broadcasting and diversity in sport.

Who are ITV's World Cup pundits?

Former England international Gary Neville joins regular ITV pundits Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Lee Dixon.

England women's striker Eniola Aluko is also part of the line-up along with former French international Patrice Evra, Celtic and Sweden legend Henrik Larsson, Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill, former Croatia and West Ham boss Slaven Bilic, and Euro 2016 final referee Mark Clattenburg.

Who are the ITV World Cup reporters?

Gabriel Clarke

Clarke joined ITV Sport in 1991 and has covered European Championships, World Cups, Rugby World Cups, the Boat Race and World Championship Boxing. A familiar face and an effective interviewer, he's one of the hidden gems of ITV's line-up.

Seema Jaswal

Starting out hosting a Premier League show in India, Jaswal became a sports presenter for the BBC, reporting at the World Snooker Championship. She’s also appeared on Channel 4’s World Darts Championship and is the eSports host of Gfinity Elite Series FIFA18.

During the Premier League season, Jaswal presents Kick Off and Fanzone for Premier League Productions.

Clive Tyldesley, Sam Matterface, Jon Champion and Joe Speight will be on the microphone alongside co-commentators Glenn Hoddle, Ally McCoist and Iain Dowie. They'll also be on the ground and in the stadia throughout the tournament.