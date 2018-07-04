The comedians, who have seen their Euro '96 hit resurface once again as the anthem of choice at this year's World Cup, shared a picture of themselves celebrating after Eric Dier fired England into the quarter-finals with the caption "it's just about still coming home". Three Lions is steadily climbing the UK music charts, and it's racking in around 950k views on YouTube per day.

Meanwhile, in the BBC Match of the Day studio, Alan Shearer broke out into a baritone rendition of the tune as Gary Lineker tried to introduce the show.

And England's banter merchant Jesse Lingard posted a clip on Instagram of himself and Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold assuring fans that football is indeed coming home.

Meanwhile, streets all across the country were soundtracked by the song as fans hit the pavements to celebrate a rare penalty shootout victory and progression to a quarter-final tie against Sweden on Saturday.

Check out a montage of fans screaming the tune at the top of their lungs, and some more clips of the impromptu celebrations, below.

England play Sweden in the quarter-finals of World Cup 2018 on Saturday at 3pm

