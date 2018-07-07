World Cup 2018 quarter-finals: full fixture guide for every BBC and ITV match
Dates, times and live TV coverage details for every match of the second knockout round at the World Cup in Russia
The World Cup 2018 quarter-finals have been confirmed – and England are among the eight teams left in the competition.
Like the last round, the BBC and ITV will share coverage of the quarter-finals matches, with England's game airing on BBC1.
So, when are these World Cup knockout matches on TV – and who will be playing?
Here’s everything you need to know…
World Cup 2018 quarter-final fixtures – knockout rounds live on BBC and ITV
Friday 6 July: Uruguay v France – RESULT: France 2-0 Uruguay
Kick-off 3pm UK time
Channel ITV
Venue Nizhny Novgorod
Friday 6 July: Brazil v Belgium - RESULT: Belgium 2-1 Brazil
Kick-off 7pm UK time
Channel BBC1
Venue Kazan
Saturday 7 July: Sweden v England
Kick-off 3pm UK time
Channel BBC1
Venue Samara
Sat July 7: Russia v Croatia
Kick-off 7pm UK time
Channel ITV
Venue Sochi