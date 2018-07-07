The World Cup 2018 quarter-finals have been confirmed – and England are among the eight teams left in the competition.

Like the last round, the BBC and ITV will share coverage of the quarter-finals matches, with England's game airing on BBC1.

So, when are these World Cup knockout matches on TV – and who will be playing?

Here’s everything you need to know…

World Cup 2018 quarter-final fixtures – knockout rounds live on BBC and ITV

Friday 6 July: Uruguay v France – RESULT: France 2-0 Uruguay

Kick-off 3pm UK time

Channel ITV

Venue Nizhny Novgorod

Friday 6 July: Brazil v Belgium - RESULT: Belgium 2-1 Brazil
Kick-off 7pm UK time

Channel BBC1

Venue Kazan

Saturday 7 July: Sweden v England

Kick-off 3pm UK time

Channel BBC1

Venue Samara

Sat July 7: Russia v Croatia

Kick-off 7pm UK time

Channel ITV

Venue Sochi

