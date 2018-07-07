But when is the match on TV? And on what channel? Check the kick-off time, date and more for England's next crucial World Cup match below.

When will England play Sweden in the World Cup 2018 quarter-finals?

England will play Sweden at the Samara Arena on Saturday 7th July.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 3pm BST

What channel is the game on?

The BBC have the pick of the quarter-finals, meaning the match will air on BBC1.

Who’s in the squads for England and Sweden?

England

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ashley Young (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

Sweden

Goalkeepers: Robin Olsen (Copenhagen), Karl-Johan Johnsson (Guingamp), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea).

Defenders: Mikael Lustig (Celtic), Victor Lindelof (Manchester United), Andreas Granqvist (Krasnador), Martin Olsson (Swansea), Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen), Filip Helander (Bologna), Emil Krafth (Bologna), Pontus Jansson (Leeds United).

Midfielders: Sebastian Larsson (Hull), Albin Ekdal (Hamburg), Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig), Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders), Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa), Viktor Claesson (Krasnador), Marcus Rohden (Crotone), Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse).

Strikers: Marcus Berg (Al Ain), John Guidetti (Alaves), Ola Toivonen (Toulouse), Isaac Kiese Thelin (Waasland-Beveren).

How did England and Sweden get to the quarter-finals?

England

After a last-minute winner from captain Harry Kane, the squad won their first group game against Tunisia 2-1. This followed a staggering 6-1 victory over Panama, before a 1-0 loss against Belgium saw them finish runners-up in Group G. Then, in the round of 16, England bested Colombia via a penalty shootout (the first time they've ever won one at the World Cup).

Sweden

The Swedes made it through arguably the most difficult group of the bunch, winning 1-0 against South Korea, losing 2-1 to defending champions Germany and hammering Mexico 3-0 in the last group game. They then won a tightly fought contest against Switzerland in the last 16 1-0, thanks to Emil Forsberg's strike in the 66th minute.

Who will the winner face in the semi-finals?

If England go through, they will face the winner of Russia v Croatia in the next match. This will be broadcast Wednesday 11 July (kick off at 7pm) from Luzhniki. Check the full World Cup 2018 schedule here.

Who are the players to look out for?

With the England skipper openly vying for the tournament’s golden boot, Harry Kane (and his goal tally) is certainly worth keeping an eye on. He's proved deadly at penalties, a threat at England's revered set-pieces, and has somehow managed to appear level-headed despite the dual responsibilities of being England's captain and main goal threat.

While Sweden are without legendary striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has retired from international football, they are still a force to be reckoned with. Their captain, defender Andreas Granqvist, and former Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson are the main threats.

Andreas Granqvist (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

What is England's record against Sweden?

The last time England and Sweden met in a major tournament was at Euro 2012, where the Three Lions won 3-2 in the competition’s group stage. However, the sides played again in a friendly later that year (their most recent meeting) where Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored four goals – including THAT ridiculous overhead kick from 35 yards – winning the game 4-2. Fortunately, Ibrahimovic won’t be playing on Saturday, with the 36-year-old now retired from international football.

England have played Sweden twice before in a World Cup, with both matches ending in draws. Their 2002 meeting ended 1-1 and the sides drew 2-2 in 2006.

Sweden are currently ranked the 24th best side in the world, which could mean the team could be easier competition than Colombia (ranked 16th). England are currently ranked 12th.

Sweden have never won the World Cup, with the side’s best effort coming with a second place finish in 1958 when they lost 5-2 to Brazil in the final.

Prior to their last 16 win over Switzerland, the Swedes hadn’t won a World Cup knockout game since 1994 and the country didn’t qualify for the past two competitions.