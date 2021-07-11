Love Island fan Margot Robbie wants Liberty to win

It’s no secret that Margot Robbie is a huge fan of the UK’s Love Island – she even celebrated her 31st birthday with a villa-themed party recently.

Now, the Birds of Prey star has pledged her allegiance to one of fans’ favourite Love Island 2021 contestants: Liberty Poole.

“I love Liberty. She is my favourite, for sure,” Margot said, according to The Mirror.

“It’s incredible how much you care about these people you have never met.”

The Oscar-nominated actress said she watches the reality show “every night” and transformed her Los Angeles home into her very own version of Casa Amor for her birthday party earlier this month.

Back in 2018, Margot responded to comments that Megan Barton-Hanson was her lookalike, flattered that the islanders knew who she was (which seems totally normal, of course).

“The other night, we were watching and I think it was Alex [George] who said that, and we all lost it,” she told Metro at the time. “We were like, ‘Oh my god, they know who I am on Love Island!’

“I personally don’t see the resemblance,” the I, Tonya star added. “We’d just finished drinking beer and eating crisps and saying, ‘We’re so disgusting we could never be on Love Island. We’re such fatties, they would never let us on.'”

Liberty is among the fan favourites this year and has been coupled up with Jake Cornish

Love Island airs every night at 9pm with the exception of Saturday nights, when a recap episode is broadcast.