ITV announces 9,000 hours of free TV for new ITVX service
The free streaming service is set to launch later this year.
Films featuring the likes of Dame Helen Mirren, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Daniel Day Lewis, Ryan Reynolds and Daniel Radcliffe will be landing on the platform as well, while ITV dramas like Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes’ Stonehouse and the new season of Unforgotten will arrive on ITVX in full on their first day of broadcast.
ITV announced the streaming platform earlier this year, with viewers able to watch shows for free or pay a limited monthly fee for an ad-free version and access to BritBox.
ITVX launches later this year. Check out our TV Guide to find out what is on television this week.
The broadcaster has announced that 35 flagship shows will be arriving on the free streamer, which has been described as a “complete reimagining” of ITV Hub.
These include upcoming dramas A Spy Among Friends with Damian Lewis, teen drama Tell Me Everything and Without Sin, which stars Vicky McClure – all of which will be available on the streamer for at least six months before they debut on ITV channels.
ITV has promised that at least one flagship show will then launch on ITVX per week, with some of the other upcoming titles including Russell T Davies’ Nolly starring Helena Bonham Carter, period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton, and Litvinenko starring David Tennant and Mark Bonnar.
ITVX will also become the home of more than 250 films and 200 shows from the launch date, with classics like Thunderbirds, Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons, Terrahawks and UFO, as well as newer sci-fi shows like The 100 and Supernatural, and true crime documentaries.
ITV has confirmed to RadioTimes.com that there are no plans to remove these titles from BritBox, but they will also be available via ITVX.
