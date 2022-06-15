ITV announces 9,000 hours of free TV for new ITVX service

Films featuring the likes of Dame Helen Mirren, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Daniel Day Lewis, Ryan Reynolds and Daniel Radcliffe will be landing on the platform as well, while ITV dramas like Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes’ Stonehouse and the new season of Unforgotten will arrive on ITVX in full on their first day of broadcast.

ITV announced the streaming platform earlier this year, with viewers able to watch shows for free or pay a limited monthly fee for an ad-free version and access to BritBox.

ITVX launches later this year. Check out our TV Guide to find out what is on television this week.

