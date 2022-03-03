Titled ITVX, the streamer will also allow viewers to watch the nation's biggest events streamed live, and will include exclusive themed channels and an ever-changing library of blockbuster movies.

ITV has announced that it is set to launch a new free streaming service later this year – with original shows set to launch weekly on the new platform.

Meanwhile, all the channel's regular drama and comedy ITV commissions will become available as soon as the first episode has aired on linear channels, with a similar plan in place for some reality series.

And there will also be the opportunity for viewers to upgrade to a premium subscription – at an as-yet unannounced price point – which will remove adverts from the platform and allow additional access to BritBox and "future SVOD content partners".

One new exclusive series that has already been announced for the platform is Spy Among Friends, which will star Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, and tells the true story of Soviet double agent Kim Philby, based on Ben Macintyre's non-fiction best-seller of the same name.

Speaking about the launch, ITV’s Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said: "The digital acceleration we are announcing today builds on everything we have achieved in phase one of our More Than TV strategy.

"ITVX will be a free service supported by adverts, with a compelling subscription proposition. This is fantastic for viewers - it will provide a simplified and seamless experience with thousands of hours of free content made up of both library and original exclusive content.

"The subscription tier will provide a premium offering and includes all of the content ad-free as well as BritBox and future SVOD content partners.

Meanwhile, ITV’s Managing Director of Media and Entertainment Kevin Lygo added: “Viewing habits are changing rapidly and ITV has exciting plans which we are announcing today to really scale up our streaming ambitions, offering viewers a service with more fresh, free content dropping every week than anywhere else.

“Our broadcast channels are very important to what we do, and we are still focused on delivering what ITV does better than anyone in commercial TV - creating programmes that bring audiences together - in-the-moment, in their millions, for that shared viewing, scheduled TV experience.

“However we know we have to deliver our programmes to as many people as possible in all the ways they want to watch them, and going forward viewers will now see a wide array of shows premiering first on ITVX, which is the cornerstone of ITV’s digital acceleration.”

And ITV’s Managing Director of Streaming Rufus Radcliffe pointed out that 2021 was a record year for ITV Hub and BritBox – "giving us strong foundations from which to supercharge our streaming strategy".

"We are investing significantly in new and exclusive programmes which will be free to stream, and also in technology and product design to make the viewer experience and interface a premium one on ITVX," he said.

ITV says that until the launch, ITV Hub will continue as the broadcaster's streaming home, with plans in place to increase the library prior to the debut of ITVX.

