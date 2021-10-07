Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure to reunite with This Is England co-star in new ITV crime drama

Vicky McClure is set to lead the cast of a new four-part ITV series titled Without Sin – which will see her reunite with former This Is England co-star Johnny Harris.

Written by newcomer Frances Poletti, the Nottingham-set series is billed as a psychological thriller and follows a relationship that develops between a grieving mother and the man she thinks murdered her daughter.

Line of Duty star McClure plays the leading role of Stella Tomlinson, a woman who discovered her 14-year-old daughter dead at their family home some years ago, while Harris stars as Charles Stone, the man who was found standing over the body.

It is the first time the pair have appeared together since This Is England ’88 in 2011, with the script having been written especially for them by Nottingham-born Pelotti.

The drama picks up three years after the tragic death, with Stella now living a nocturnal life as an Uber driver, estranged from her husband Paul.

According to the synopsis, “When contacted by Restorative Justice, and in an attempt to move on, Stella and Paul reunite to listen to a taped recording of Charles, who they believe wants to atone for his sins and apologise for murdering their daughter.

“Following this development, Stella returns to her roots in the Millfields estate. Surrounding herself with the people she trusts and holds dear, her mother Jessie and best friend Remy, she decides to take things with Charles one step further.

“Stella agrees to visit the prison alongside a Restorative Justice Mediator and come face to face with her daughter’s killer. But nothing could prepare her for what Charles has to say next…

Speaking about the commission, ITV’s head of drama Polly Hill said, “Without Sin is a brilliantly compelling story while carefully dealing with a mother’s grief at the loss of her daughter. It’s hard to believe this is Frances’ first drama series commission. Vicky and Johnny as Stella and Charles will be addictive viewing.”

Meanwhile, McClure said that filming in her hometown of Nottingham is a “dream come true” and added, “I am also thrilled to be working once again with my good friend, and one of the UK’s finest actors, Johnny Harris, along with members of Nottingham’s The Television Workshop.”

The series is the first co-production from McClure and Jonny Owen’s own production company Build Your Own Films, in collaboration with Left Bank Pictures, and the star has teased that there are “more projects bubbling away.”

Writing on Instagram, she said: “We hope we can share more green lights with you in the future! BYO aims to create interesting, collaborative and cutting edge productions and most importantly offer equality of opportunity to people from all backgrounds.”

Without Sin will be filmed in Nottingham and Shrewsbury during the autumn of 2021, and will likely air at some point in 2022.

