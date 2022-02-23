The extraordinary scandal surrounding the politician unfolded in the mid-'70s, when he was thought dead after a pile of his clothes was found abandoned on a beach in Miami.

The strange story of disgraced Labour minister John Stonehouse is to be dramatised in a new ITV miniseries, starring Succession 's Matthew Macfadyen in the lead role.

Most assumed that he had drowned in the ocean or perhaps even been eaten by sharks, but it would later emerge that he had faked his death in the hope of starting a new life in Australia.

Macfadyen said: "What happened to John Stonehouse is the stuff of legend. I’ve always been intrigued by what motivated him to fake his own death, and leave behind the family he loved and doted upon and a promising political career.

"John Preston’s script truly captures the man and his colourful life and I’m looking forward to taking on his character."

As part of the scheme, Stonehouse was prepared to leave behind his loving wife Barbara (to be played by It's A Sin alum and Macfadyen's real-life wife Keeley Hawes) and their three children, which brings an added human element to the strange-but-true story.

The politician had once seemed like one of Labour's most promising rising stars, as someone from a working class background who had found success at the London School of Economics as well as during his time in the RAF.

But he was hiding an extramarital affair and a secret past life where he worked as a spy for the Czech Secret Service, with the latter revelation not coming to light until 2010; more than 20 years after his death.

The three-part series will be written by John Preston (A Very English Scandal) and directed by Jon S Baird (Stan & Ollie), with the cast also featuring Emer Heatley (Showtrial) as mistress Sheila Buckley, Kevin McNally (The Crown) as Harold Wilson, and Dorothy Atkinson (All Creatures Great and Small) as Betty Boothroyd.

Preston added: “I’ve always been fascinated by John Stonehouse. The story of how he faked his own death and tried to start a new life in Australia under an assumed name is one of the most bizarre true-life tales I’ve ever come across. I’m absolutely thrilled that it’s being brought to the screen with such an outstanding cast.”

